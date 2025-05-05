Bihar Politics: Tejashwi Yadav Takes Dig At CM, Says 'Nitish Kumar Is Hijacked'

Bihar Politics: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, on Monday took a jibe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying that the CM has been hijacked and the RJD is pained by the situation of Nitish Kumar.

"We are pained by the situation the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar) is going through... We repeatedly tell the Chief Minister that he is tired now. The Chief Minister is proving that someone else is running Bihar, the Chief Minister has been hijacked," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

Earlier on April 16, the Election Commission of India (ECI) started preparations for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections, with over 200 booth-level agents participating in a national-level training programme at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, Delhi.

According to sources, the ECI has stepped up efforts to conduct a smooth, free, and fair election set to happen later this year.

Notably, this will be the first Assembly polls Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be overseeing following his appointment in February of this year.

Meanwhile, apart from the 200 BLAs from Bihar, a total of 1 lakh officers will be trained at the IIIDEM in the coming years. The CEC had inaugurated the training on March 26, and underlined the importance of the training.

"India's election is the biggest election in the world. To conduct this election, the Election Commission sets up 10,50,000 booths. In every polling booth, there is a booth-level officer who helps in making the electoral roll and goes to houses to check the names in the electoral roll," CEC Kumar said.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020.