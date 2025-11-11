Bihar Poll Of Exit Polls: Who Is Winning - NDA Or Mahagathbandhan?

Bihar Exit Polls 2025: Exit polls for the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections suggest that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to return to power with a comfortable majority in the 243-member House. Most survey agencies show the NDA crossing the majority mark of 122 seats, while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (MGB) appears to be trailing significantly.

Overall projections place the NDA in the range of 130 to 160 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is expected to secure between 70 and 100 seats.

Poll-by-Poll Highlights:

People’s Pulse estimates the NDA at 133–159 seats with a 46.2% vote share, the MGB at 75–101 seats (37.9%), and the Jan Suraaj Party between 0 and 5 seats.

Matrize forecasts an NDA sweep with 147–167 seats, the MGB 70–90, and Jan Suraaj 0–2.

People’s Insight projects 133–148 seats for the NDA and 87–102 seats for the MGB, with Jan Suraaj again likely at 0–2.

Dainik Bhaskar expects the NDA to win 145–160 seats, the MGB 73–91, and others 5–10.

JVC Exit Poll places the NDA at 135–150 seats, the MGB 88–103, and others 3–6.

P-Marq predicts 142–162 seats for the NDA and 80–98 for the MGB.

Chanakya Strategies suggests the NDA may win 130–138 seats, while the MGB could secure 100–108, with others 3–5.

Praja Poll Analytics stands out with a more one-sided projection, giving the NDA 186 seats, the MGB 50, and others 7.

Poll of Polls Picture

Taking the average of all major exit polls, the NDA is expected to secure around 140–160 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan may end up with 80–90 seats. Smaller parties and independents are likely to win 0–10 seats.

What Parties Said

Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said that the actual results will be entirely different from the exit polls. "If there is a high turnout in polling anywhere, it is understood that the current government there will be ousted... Tejashwi Yadav will be the next CM of the state," he said.

BJP MLC Sanjay Mayukh said, "The exact poll will be better than the exit poll. We will have better results because we have the full blessings of the people of Bihar... We have worked under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar... We will get the results of that work."