Bihar Poll Watch: Video Of Tejashwi Yadav Tutoring Rahul Gandhi Goes Viral

Bihar Election 2025: Two leaders of Bihar's Mahagathbandhan, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, have been campaigning in the state in the run-up to the state assembly polls. Rahul Gandhi reached Bihar on Monday to participate in the Voter Adhikaar Yatra, where Tejashwi Yadav joined him. However, a video from the campaign has gone viral where former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is seen tutoring Rahul Gandhi on what to speak.

In the video, Tejashwi can be heard reminding Rahul Gandhi the name of former CM Shri Krishna Singh. Singh was the first Congress Chief Minister of the state. After Rahul Gandhi concluded his speech, Tejashwi again reminded him to speak about unemployment and nudged the Congress MP again to ask a question about unemployment. It appeared that Rahul Gandhi went to the campaign unprepared and was caught off guard by Tejashwi Yadav.

Watch The Video Here:

As commandos Jairam Ramesh and KC Venugopal are not around, Rahul Gandhi is being tutored by Tejashwi Yadav on what to say. pic.twitter.com/nrf4mvM9bW — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) August 19, 2025

Zee News has not verified the video independently. Earlier during the campaign, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav targeted the Election Commission of India and BJP alleging a "collusion" between both sides to steal the voting rights of common people. Tejashwi Yadav was addressing the people during Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikaar Yatra in Bihar's Nawada. He said that the names of poor people have been removed from the voter list, whereas those who are alive are declared dead.

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing the gathering during his Voter Adhikaar Yatra in Nawada, alleged that PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and ECI of snatching the fundamental rights from the people. "There are lakhs of people in Bihar who voted and their names were deleted from the voter list. There is a partnership going on between the Election Commission and the BJP. They are together stealing votes. This is your right and the Constitution gives you this. You fight for this, work hard and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the Election Commission are snatching it from you. I, Tejashwi and the rest of the leaders here are standing up and telling them that we will not let you steal even a single vote of Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing the gathering.

The Congress MP further targeted the ECI and BJP stating that they "magically" created 1 crore new voters in Maharashtra. He further said that new voters were added in Maharashtra after Lok Sabha 2024 elections which resulted in BJP's win in the state assembly polls. (With ANI inputs)