Bihar Polls 2025: BJP Releases NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' In Presence Of Key Alliance Leaders
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) manifesto, Sankalp Patra, for Bihar in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan, and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha.
Patna, Bihar: BJP National President JP Nadda, CM Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha and others release NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' pic.twitter.com/lyvnSSWcuk — IANS (@ians_india) October 31, 2025
