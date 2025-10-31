Bihar Polls 2025: BJP Releases NDA's 'Sankalp Patra' In Presence Of Key Alliance Leaders

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) manifesto, Sankalp Patra, for Bihar in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Ministers Jitan Ram Manjhi and Chirag Paswan, and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha.