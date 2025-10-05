Advertisement
Bihar Polls 2025: EC Introduces 17 Reforms, Colour Photos On EVMs And 100% Webcasting

Addressing a press conference in Patna, he confirmed that Bihar’s 243 constituencies, including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs, are being prepared for the upcoming polls. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 03:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Polls 2025: EC Introduces 17 Reforms, Colour Photos On EVMs And 100% Webcasting

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday announced that the Bihar Assembly elections will be held before November 22, the date when the current Assembly’s term expires.

Addressing a press conference in Patna, he confirmed that Bihar’s 243 constituencies, including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs, are being prepared for the upcoming polls. The Election Commission, which recently concluded a two-day review visit to the state, has also completed training booth-level officers for the first time as part of its pre-election readiness.

