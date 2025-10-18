Bihar Polls 2025: Congress Unveils Second Candidate List Amid Alliance Tensions

Bihar’s political scene is reaching a boiling point as the Assembly elections draw near. The Congress party released its second candidate list, adding fresh tension to the already fragile Mahagathbandhan seat-sharing arrangement. The party has nominated Shaswat Kedar Pandey for Narkatiaganj and Qamrul Hoda for Kishanganj, while Irfan Alam, Jitender Yadav, and Mohan Shrivasta will contest from Kasba, Purnia, and Gaya Town.

Mahagathbandhan in Turmoil, JMM Breaks Away

This development comes as the Mahagathbandhan alliance faced a major jolt when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) announced it would contest six seats independently, breaking away from the Mahagathbandhan. JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya explained the move as a strategic decision, noting differences in approach among parties.

The JMM will field candidates in Dhamdaha, Chakai, Katoria, Manihari, Jamui, and Pirpainti, areas near the Jharkhand border with a significant tribal population. Political analysts suggest that this move could weaken the Mahagathbandhan, particularly in border and tribal-dominated constituencies, splitting votes in ways that may benefit the NDA.

Despite the brewing uncertainty, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera sought to project confidence, asserting that everything within the Mahagathbandhan has been finalised and promising that official announcements would be made at the “right time.”

"Everything has been finalised, only the announcement has to be made, which will be made at the right time," Pawan Khera told reporters on Saturday.

NDA Gears Up, LJP Joins Strategy Talks

Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is projecting a united and well-prepared front. The alliance has formalized seat-sharing with JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas), RLM, and HAM, and has already begun groundwork across key constituencies. On Saturday, Chirag Paswan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Patna to strategize for the elections, signaling a disciplined and coordinated campaign effort.

Countdown to Battle

As the countdown to polling continues, Bihar braces for what promises to be a high-stakes political showdown. The elections are scheduled for November 6 and 11, with results declared on November 14, setting the stage for a fierce contest where alliances may crumble, new equations may emerge, and the battle for power reaches its climax.

