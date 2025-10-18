Bihar Polls 2025: Grand Alliance Faces Major Setback As JMM Declares To Contest Independently On Six Seats

In a stunning twist that has shaken the foundations of Bihar’s Grand Alliance, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has broken ranks with the INDIA bloc, walking away from its RJD and Congress allies. The party’s bold announcement to fight six key border constituencies alone has sent ripples across the political landscape, threatening to derail Mahagathbandhan’s game plan and potentially tilt the scales in favour of the NDA.

