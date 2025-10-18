Bihar Polls 2025: Grand Alliance Faces Major Setback As JMM Declares To Contest Independently On Six Seats
In a stunning twist that has shaken the foundations of Bihar’s Grand Alliance, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has broken ranks with the INDIA bloc, walking away from its RJD and Congress allies. The party’s bold announcement to fight six key border constituencies alone has sent ripples across the political landscape, threatening to derail Mahagathbandhan’s game plan and potentially tilt the scales in favour of the NDA.
Trending Photos
In a stunning twist that has shaken the foundations of Bihar’s Grand Alliance, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has broken ranks with the INDIA bloc, walking away from its RJD and Congress allies. The party’s bold announcement to fight six key border constituencies alone has sent ripples across the political landscape, threatening to derail Mahagathbandhan’s game plan and potentially tilt the scales in favour of the NDA.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement