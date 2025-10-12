Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Announces Seat-Sharing; BJP, JDU To Contest On....

Ahead of the Bihar assembly, the NDA on Sunday announced a seat distribution which includes BJP and JDU to contest on 101 seats each, LJP (Ram Vilas) – 29 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha– 06 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)– 06 seats

| Last Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 06:33 PM IST | Source: Bureau