Bihar Polls 2025: PM Modi To Address Rallies In Muzaffarpur And Chhapra As Campaign Gains Momentum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Thursday to hold a roadshow and address major public rallies in Muzaffarpur and Chhapra as part of his intensive campaign for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister is expected to make a strong case for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) while reaffirming his earlier commitment to revive the historic Motipur Sugar Mill in Muzaffarpur, once a symbol of the region’s economic strength. PM Modi had earlier promised to restart the mill, famously saying that tea made with its sugar would become a “sweet symbol” of Bihar’s growth story.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, the Prime Minister announced his schedule, saying, “My family members in Bihar are personally contesting elections to ensure a landslide victory for the BJP-NDA. In this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will have the privilege of interacting with the people tomorrow morning at around 11 a.m. in Muzaffarpur and later at 12:45 p.m. in Chhapra. I am confident that my brothers and sisters in Bihar will once again sound the bugle of a grand victory in the Assembly elections.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PM Modi had earlier launched the NDA’s election campaign on October 24 with rallies in Samastipur and Begusarai. His first rally took place in Karpoorigram, where he paid tribute to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, a towering figure in the state’s social justice movement. Last year, the Centre conferred the Bharat Ratna on Thakur, acknowledging his lifelong contribution to equality and empowerment. In July, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation stone for redeveloping the Karpoorigram Railway Station at a cost of Rs 3.3 crore, furthering the NDA’s commitment to preserving Thakur’s legacy.

Meanwhile, the political atmosphere in Bihar is heating up rapidly. On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, addressed a joint Mahagathbandhan rally in Muzaffarpur, where he launched a sharp attack on PM Modi. Gandhi accused the Prime Minister of “doing anything for votes” and alleged that the BJP was “stealing elections” across states. “He just wants your vote. If you tell him to dance for votes, he will dance,” he remarked, reiterating his “vote theft” charge.

As the campaign gathers momentum, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also intensified the NDA’s outreach with rallies in Begusarai, Samastipur, and Darbhanga, energising party workers across the state.

The Bihar Assembly elections will take place in two phases, on November 6 and November 11, with vote counting scheduled for November 14. The Election Commission has announced the poll schedule for all 243 constituencies, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into immediate effect. Polling will be held in 121 constituencies during the first phase and in 122 constituencies in the second phase.

(With IANS Inputs)