Bihar Polls 2025 Zee Conclave: LJP(RV) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary’s BIG Seat-Sharing Hint For BJP

Bihar Election 2025 Zee Conclave: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary on Tuesday said that stopping the Mahagathbandhan is her party’s top priority ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking at the Zee Media Conclave in Patna, she added that the NDA is confident of crossing the 200-seat mark while maintaining that the LJP(RV) wants a respectable seat share in the NDA.

Shambhavi On LJP(RV) Seat Share

Chaudhary stressed that the LJP (RV) will negotiate for a “respectable share of seats” in the upcoming polls. “In the 2020 Assembly elections, we contested alone and caused major damage to the JD(U). This time we want seat-sharing based on Lok Sabha performance. Under Chirag Paswan ji’s leadership, we achieved a 100 percent strike rate in the Lok Sabha elections. That success came from hard work, and we deserve our due share,” she said. Notably, LJP(RV) is likely to get around 18-22 seats in the NDA alliance, while it has reportedly been demanding around 40 seats.

Who Will Be Next Bihar CM?

On the question of leadership after the election, Chaudhary reiterated that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would continue to hold the post, noting that several NDA leaders had already affirmed this. She also underlined the importance of bringing young leaders forward, saying, “If youths are given leadership roles, they will naturally rise.”

'NDA Working For Youth'

When asked whether young voters have the patience to wait for change, Chaudhary responded, “People should vote based on work done. Some leaders promise to stop migration, but it was during their governments that migration rose the most. Today, real work for the youth is happening. Tejashwi Yadav was briefly Deputy CM and wants to take all the credit, but that is not how politics should work.”

'RJD Caused Migration'

On migration and unemployment, she argued that Bihar had started from a very low base. “For the last 20 years, we have been working on the basics. We started from minus GDP. Now the full focus is on youth. Bihar has moved into the mainstream, and we are heading towards attracting private investment. Large companies are showing interest,” she said.

Chaudhary praised Nitish Kumar’s governance, particularly policies that benefitted women. “If anyone has worked for Bihar, it is the Hon’ble Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Many of his schemes, especially for women, have won international recognition,” she noted.