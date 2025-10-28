Bihar Polls: 7 Biggest Announcement In Mahagathbandhan Manifesto

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) released its 2025 Bihar election manifesto on Tuesday, promising sweeping social welfare reforms, job creation, and women empowerment measures. The manifesto’s flagship pledge guarantees a government job for one member of every family within 20 days of coming to power.

Key welfare initiatives include permanent employment for Jeevika Didis with a salary of Rs 30,000, regularisation of contractual and outsourced workers, and reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Women are promised Rs 2,500 monthly financial aid under the Bhai-Bahin Maan Yojana, along with free education and healthcare for girls through new BETI and MAI schemes.

Here are seven biggest promises made in the Mahagathbandhan Manifesto:

1. Government Jobs For Each Family

Within 20 days of the government formation, one member from every family in the state will be given a government job. The recruitment process will begin within 20 months, reflecting Tejashwi Yadav’s commitment to providing jobs to every deserving youth.

2. Permanent Job For Contractuals

All Jeevika Didis (Community Mobilisers) will be made permanent government employees and granted government worker status. Their monthly salary will be fixed at Rs 30,000. All contractual and outsourced employees will be made permanent government employees.

3. Mai Bahin Man Yojana

Under the Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana, women will receive monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500. Over the next five years, women will receive ₹30,000 annually.

4. Social Security

Under the Social Security Pension, widows and the elderly will receive Rs 1,500 monthly, with an annual increase of Rs 200. Disabled individuals will receive Rs 3,000 monthly.

5. Free Electricity

The Mahagathbandhan promised 200 units of free electricity for each household.

6. Health Cover

Every citizen will be covered under a universal health insurance scheme worth Rs 25 lakh, providing free treatment at both government and private hospitals. Medical colleges will be equipped with modern facilities, and government employees will receive medical benefits under the CGHS model.

7. Reservation

Reservation limit will be raised from 50% to 60%. The state government will request the central government to amend the Constitution accordingly. Reservation for backward communities in panchayats and urban bodies will be increased from the current 20% to 30%. Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC) will rise from 16% to 20%, and similar proportional increases will be made for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

To boost employment, the alliance vowed to create Hi-Tech Parks, Agro-Industrial Corridors, SEZs, and Food Processing Clusters, aiming to make Bihar a hub for manufacturing and tourism. Farmers will receive guaranteed minimum support prices (MSP) for all crops, and the revival of APMC mandis is also on the cards.

The manifesto includes universal health insurance worth Rs 25 lakh per family, a Rs 300 daily MNREGA wage with 200 days of guaranteed work, and 200 units of free electricity per household.

Social reforms include raising reservation limits from 50% to 60%, increasing quotas for OBC, SC, and ST communities, and offering overseas scholarships for 200 students from marginalized groups.

A zero-tolerance policy against corruption, improved law enforcement accountability, and stronger protection of minority and religious rights are also central to the document.