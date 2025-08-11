Bihar Polls: After Tejashwi, Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha Gets Notice Over Two Voter Cards

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has issued a notice to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha for allegedly being registered as a voter in two different constituencies and holding two separate voter ID cards.

This action followed claims made by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday. He accused Sinha of possessing two Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs), a claim that the BJP leader has denied.

According to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Bankipur assembly constituency, Sinha has been asked to explain how he came to be registered in both Bankipur and Lakhisarai constituencies. He has been given until 14 August to respond.

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that Sinha's EPIC number in the Lakhisarai constituency is IAF3939337, while in the Bankipur constituency, it is AFS0853341.

“Sinha has two different Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPICs). Surprisingly, it has happened after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) by the Election Commission in Bihar. Who should be held responsible, either Sinha himself or the Election Commission? What action is being taken against Sinha? When will he (Sinha) resign from the post after the revelations?” Tejashwi questioned.

He also pointed out discrepancies in Sinha’s age in the two lists. “While Sinha's age is 57 years on one list and 60 years on another. Is this not fraud and a scam? He must have filled two different forms in two assembly constituencies. He deliberately got two names registered at two different places. If he did not personally sign both forms, did the Election Commission create two IDs for him, based on forged signatures? Will he receive two different notices, or are these rules only for the opposition leaders?” he added.

Tejashwi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has also been accused by the EC of holding two EPICs. Responding to the situation, he said, “I have replied to the EC. Why should I need to give an explanation for this?” He also blamed the EC for the issue, saying it was due to an error made by its officials.

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha clarified that he is currently registered as a voter in Lakhisarai and had applied to be removed from the Bankipur list in April 2024.

“Earlier, names of mine and my family members were listed in the Bankipur assembly seat. In April 2024, I applied to add my name from Lakhisarai. I also filled out a form to remove my and my family members' names from Bankipur. I have evidence,” Sinha explained.

He added that his name was not removed from the Bankipur roll due to unknown reasons. “For some reason, my name was not removed from Bankipur, and it appeared in the draft electoral roll. I called the booth-level officer and submitted a written application. I have a receipt seeking the deletion of my name from Bankipur,” he said.

Sinha also emphasised that he has voted from only one constituency. “I vote from only one place. Last time, too, I voted from only one place. The prince of jungle-raj (Tejashwi) is simply trying to mislead people by giving wrong facts. The entire Bihar knows that he (Tejashwi) plays the game of tarnishing the image of others. He should apologise for making false allegations against me,” he added.