Bihar Polls: Amit Shah Dubs Rahul’s Yatra ‘Ghuspaithiya Bachao March’, Tejashwi Hits Back

Ahead of the Bihar elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of “vote theft,” branding his Voter Adhikar Yatra as a “Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra” (Save the Infiltrators March).

Addressing BJP workers in Rohtas, Shah accused the Congress of sidelining issues of development and instead focusing on shielding “illegal infiltrators” from Bangladesh.

"They (Congress) spread a false narrative every time. Rahul Gandhi did a Yatra... The topic of his yatra was not vote theft. The topic was not good education, employment, electricity, roads... The topic of the tour was saving the infiltrators who have come from Bangladesh. Have any of you lost their votes?... This was Rahul Gandhi's 'Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra'," Shah said.

Questioning the relevance of the Congress's yatra, Shah added, "Should infiltrators have the right to vote or free rations? Should infiltrators get jobs, houses, treatment up to 5 lakh rupees?... Instead of our youth, this Rahul Baba and company are giving jobs to vote bank infiltrators."

He urged BJP workers to alert people about the risk if Congress returned to power and said, "It is our responsibility to go to every house and tell them that if their government is formed even by mistake, then there will be only infiltrators in every district of Bihar."

Tejashwi Yadav Reaction

Reacting to Shah's Bihar visit, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said that the Union Minister is coming for their own benefits instead of ending unemployment and giving special status to Bihar.

Yadav said, "He is not coming to end unemployment. He is coming for his own benefit. He is not coming to give special status for Bihar. Will any action be taken against the minister who beat up the journalist?"

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi slammed the Election Commission of India for allegedly "not cooperating" with the voter fraud investigation opened up by the Karnataka Crime Investigation Department (Karnataka CID) in the Aland assembly segment in the Kalaburagi district.

The Opposition parties have been repeatedly claiming that the Election Commission of India, colluding with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is deleting and adding fraudulent votes in the voter rolls in various elections.