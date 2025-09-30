The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to take place in November 2025 and political activities in the state have intensified. The main contest is between the incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD. With elections approaching, all parties are actively strategising and forming alliances. Before the elections, the BJP is focusing on reaching out to Bhojpuri-speaking voters and using cultural influence to gain an advantage.

Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh met Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha on Tuesday, along with BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde. Vinod Tawde confirmed that Pawan Singh is a part of the BJP and will actively campaign for the NDA in the upcoming elections. Upendra Kushwaha reportedly gave his blessings to Singh, signalling the restoration of cordial relations with him.

Pawan Singh’s Previous Independent Contest

Pawan Singh had previously been expelled from the BJP after the revolt in 2024, after running as an independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency, against Upendra Kushwaha. This has led to a rift between the two leaders. Before that, he had been considered for the Asansol seat in West Bengal but had declined due to backlash over his controversial films and music videos. Singh, running as an independent candidate in Karakat, had stirred political tension, but as per reports, his recent meeting with BJP leaders have resolved differences and he is back in support.

Pawan Singh Affirm Ties

On Tuesday, Singh met Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda at his residence in the national capital and when asked about whether he will join the BJP again, Singh said, "When did we separate? We are together."

“Those whose hearts hold the dream of a developed Bihar—how long can they stay apart from each other? I will contribute my full energy in building the Bihar envisioned by Modi Ji and Nitish Ji,” he wrote on X.

Chirag Paswan Comments on Bihar Elections and Alliances

Union Minister Chirag Paswan also commented on the Bihar polls, saying, “Many issues like seat sharing are pending before our Central Parliamentary Board. They will take the final decision. First, it is essential to clarify the number of seats the LJP (Ram Vilas) will contest and the composition of the alliance.

Once clarity emerges, it will also be clear whether I will contest the assembly elections.” On Pawan Singh’s return, Chirag said that he was already part of the alliance. Running as an independent had caused some concern, but now that they have met, their differences are resolved, and his joining will strengthen the NDA.

In the current Bihar Assembly, comprising 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131 members, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4, and the support of 2 Independent Candidates.