Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: With the Bihar polls only two weeks away, the political campaigning has intensified. The announcement of candidates by the RJD showed the party reaffirming its faith on the Muslim-Yadav vote bank and now, NDA leader and LJP-RV chief Chirag Paswan has come out with his own counter to this. Addressing a public rally In Khagariya of Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan slammed the RJD and Mahagathbandhan over their MY equation.

"M is dividing Biharis along communal lines. Y is dividing Biharis along ethnic lines. Similarly, we also talk about the MY equation, but our M (Mahila) includes women representing not only the nation but also the world. Similarly, Y represents not only the youth of the nation but also the world. We want to move forward with this MY equation. I want to rise above caste, creed, and religion, and ensure that every Bihari youth gets employment. Every Bihari woman gets respect. The elderly get their rights. We work to ensure that farmers and labourers get their due. Our alliance is moving forward with this vision," said Paswan.

He further said that no one can break him. "Countless attempts were made to defeat, break, Chirag Paswan. But I am a son of Khagaria. I am a lion's son. I am the son of Ram Vilas Paswan," he said.

Earlier on October 19, Chirag Paswan redefined the "MY" equation to focus on empowering women and youth in Bihar. Under his "Bihar First, Bihari First" vision, Paswan emphasised the importance of prioritising the state's development. Chirag earlier highlighted the crucial role of women in Bihar's development, emphasising their empowerment and participation in decision-making processes.

He also stressed the need to harness the energy and potential of Bihar's youth, providing them with education, skills, and employment opportunities to drive the state's progress. Redefining the agenda of his "Bihar First Bihari First" vision, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan explained that under his agenda ', MY' equation stands for Mahilayein and Youth.

Paswan's agenda focuses on overall development, moving beyond caste divisions and emphasising the importance of youth and women in achieving a "Viksit Bihar".Paswan criticised other youth leaders for viewing youth through the lens of caste and religion, whereas his approach is inclusive and focused on development.

The 2025 Bihar Elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha, meanwhile the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal include Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). (With ANI inputs)