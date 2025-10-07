Bihar Polls: LJP-RV’s Seat Demands Challenge BJP Strategy; Will Chirag Paswan Join Prashant Kishor?

Bihar Election 2025: With the Bihar poll dates out, political activity picked up pace in the national capital as senior BJP leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinod Tawde met Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan at his residence on Monday to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the Bihar assembly polls. According to reports, the meeting lasted around 50 minutes, during which leaders held detailed deliberations on the number of seats to be contested by NDA partners. The talks come amid growing speculation about differences within the alliance over seat allocation.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP’s national general secretary (organization) Vinod Tawde attended the talks on behalf of the BJP. The meeting was described as “constructive,” though no final agreement was reached. More rounds of discussions are expected in the coming days as the NDA works to iron out differences over the Bihar seat-sharing plan.

LJP’s Seat Demand

Chirag Paswan has reportedly demanded 35 Assembly seats for his party, arguing that the seat-sharing formula should reflect the LJP’s strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it won five seats in Bihar. Paswan is said to have emphasized that his party’s voter base and recent electoral success merit a larger share within the NDA.

BJP’s Offer

BJP, however, has reportedly offered 25 seats to the LJP (Ram Vilas). Negotiations are still underway as both sides seek to finalize an arrangement acceptable to all NDA partners before the official announcement.

Chirag To Join Hands With PK?

With Chirag Paswan emerging as a key political player following his party’s impressive Lok Sabha performance, the negotiations are being closely watched for signs of how power equations within the NDA are evolving in Bihar. Notably, with Chirag still sulking, he is reportedly getting feelers from Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj as well. Whether he will leave NDA or not depends on the number of seats he is being offered.

The Bihar Assembly elections are crucial for the NDA as it seeks to retain power in the state. The alliance currently includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). The voting for the 243-assembly house will be held in two phases - November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.