Bihar Polls 2025: NDA Slams Tejashwi Yadav Over ‘Jumlebaazi’ And Unfulfilled Promises

As the Bihar Assembly elections draw closer, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) launched a sharp attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of misleading voters with unrealistic promises.

Bihar BJP President Dilip Jaiswal accused the Mahagathbandhan and its Chief Ministerial candidate of indulging in “jumlebaazi” (empty slogans), saying they were making grand promises knowing they would lose the election.

“INDIA bloc leaders, Congress and RJD have started their ‘jumlebaazi’. They don’t think of the people when in power, and now, with just 10 days to go before the election, they have begun this drama. They are sure of their defeat,” Jaiswal said at a press briefing in Patna.

Union Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi echoed similar sentiments, asserting that the people of Bihar were politically aware and would not be swayed by Tejashwi’s rhetoric.

“This man cannot do anything. He has always misled people. During the Lok Sabha elections, they claimed the Constitution was in danger — that narrative worked to some extent, which is why the NDA won fewer seats. They are repeating the same trick,” Manjhi told ANI.

He further accused the Mahagathbandhan of deliberately spreading misinformation.

“They are saying these things just for the sake of it. NDA will form the government, but if by chance they come to power, they won’t fulfil their promises. They’ll simply blame the Centre for not providing funds. The people of Bihar will not fall for their trap again,” Manjhi added.

Deputy Chief Minister and NDA candidate from Tarapur, Samrat Choudhary, also criticised the RJD, saying that while the opposition talks about promises, the NDA delivers results.

“In a democracy, it’s not about talking, it’s about delivering. The Modi–Nitish Kumar government fulfils its commitments. On one side, there are those who just talk (RJD), and on the other, those who act (NDA),” Choudhary said.

Tejashwi’s Promises Under Fire

The NDA’s criticism followed Tejashwi Yadav’s announcement that, if elected, his government would double the honorarium and allowances of panchayat and village court representatives. He also pledged to introduce a pension scheme and provide ₹50 lakh insurance cover for representatives at all three tiers of the panchayat system.

Tejashwi further promised interest-free loans of ₹5 lakh over five years to people from marginalised communities engaged in caste-based professions such as barbers, potters, carpenters, and blacksmiths, to help them purchase modern tools and sustain self-employment.

“This will empower hardworking people from traditional communities to become self-reliant,” he said.

Exuding confidence, the RJD leader said that Bihar was ready for change and urged voters to give the Mahagathbandhan a chance.

“If you sow only one kind of seed, the land becomes barren. People of Bihar will bring about a change. Give us just 20 months, and we will build a new Bihar,” he said.

Kishor’s Jibe At Tejashwi

Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor took a veiled dig at Tejashwi Yadav, questioning his portrayal as the “Nayak of Bihar” by supporters on social media.

“If the people who have ruined Bihar are called heroes, then who is the villain? The people of Bihar know who brought the state to this condition. They can’t be the heroes of Bihar,” Kishor said.

His party, Jan Suraaj, is contesting on all 243 Assembly seats, positioning itself as a third front against both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan.

The Electoral Landscape

The Bihar Assembly elections will take place in two phases, on 6 and 11 November, with counting scheduled for 14 November.

The NDA alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), comprises the Congress, CPI(ML), CPI, CPI(M), and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) led by Mukesh Sahani.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Opposition’s Chief Ministerial face, will contest from the Raghopur constituency, facing BJP’s Satish Kumar from the NDA and Chanchal Kumar from Jan Suraaj.