Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi Again Accuses EC Of ‘Vote Chori’, Says 'We Will Not Let It Happen'

In view of the Bihar Assembly election, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a fresh attack against the election body and the BJP. During the public addresses, he alleged that there is a partnership between the Election Commission, the Election Commissioner and the BJP.

Gandhi also raised serious questions over the Election Commission, alleging irregularities in the voter list and accusing the poll body of functioning with bias.

" Where did one lakh fake voters come from, how did they come, who were they? The Election Commission did not answer that. I was doing a press conference, and while doing this, the Election Commission said that Rahul Gandhi should give an affidavit and if he does not give the affidavit, we will not accept it. After a few days, Anurag Thakur holds a similar press conference. But the Election Commission does not ask for an affidavit," he said.

After completing his Bike yatra in Bihar, Gandhi said, "The yatra is very successful and people are coming organically. It is clear that whatever we said about vote theft, crores of people of Bihar believe and accept it. That is why you are seeing this response."

Highlighting the past elections in several states, he added that he will not let the EC steal the election in Bihar.

"Our entire pressure is to change the behaviour of the Election Commission and we will not leave it. We will not let you steal the election in Bihar. You stole in Maharashtra. You stole in Haryana. In Karnataka, we clearly showed that votes were stolen. We will not let it happen here."

Tejashwi Slams EC

In the same public meeting, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asserted that the Election Commission has become a "Godi Aayog" and EC is working like a cell of the BJP.

"To save democracy, to save the constitution, to save the right to vote and to save the existence of the people, Rahul Gandhi ji and all of us have set out on this yatra. And one thing is clear on this yatra that we have also visited rural areas at the ground level. The credibility of the Election Commission has ended," he said.