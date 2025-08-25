Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi Dodges Question Of Announcing Tejashwi Yadav As CM Face Of Mahagathbandhan

Bihar Election 2025: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav held extensive roadshows in Bihar, where the duo cautioned the voters against the alleged vote theft by the BJP. During a press conference in the state, Rahul Gandhi was asked whether, just like Tejashwi Yadav is openly endorsing Rahul for the Prime Ministerial post, the Bihar Mahagathbandhan would declare Tejashwi as its Chief Ministerial face for Bihar. However, the Congress leader dodged the question and kept his answer towards unity in the alliance and 'vote chori' allegations.

"A very good partnership has formed. All opposition parties are working together. There is no tension. There is a mutual respect and we are helping each other and enjoying it. We are ideologically and politically aligned. The result will be very good but we will have to stop vote chori," said Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing the media after taking a break from the ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, Rahul Gandhi also mounted attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) for bias, alleging that it is not 'neutral' but standing with the BJP. “There is an institutional attempt to steal votes in Bihar, but we will foil it. There is a partnership between the ECI, the election commissioner and the BJP,” said Gandhi.

Gandhi said the Mahagathbandhan is focused on forcing a change in ECI’s biased conduct, but it is standing with the BJP.

Alleging that the ECI was favouring the BJP by not demanding any affidavit from their leaders who exposed bogus voters, Gandhi said that when he raised the issue of one lakh bogus voters, he was told by the poll panel to give a complaint on oath. "The Election Commission's job is to provide the correct voter list, but they have not done this work in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka. Our full attention is on changing the Election Commission's this attitude. We will not leave this work. No matter what you do, we will not allow election theft in Bihar," said Rahul Gandhi.