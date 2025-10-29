Ahead of polls in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday bashed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi while conducting a public rally. The Leader of the Opposition said that Prime Minister Modi can come on stage and dance for votes.

While addressing a Mahagathbandhan rally in Muzaffarpur along with several opposition leaders, including Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi said, “If you tell Modi ji to do drama for votes, he would do. If you tell him that you would vote for him and ask him to come to the stage and dance, he would dance.”



BJP Reacts

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at the Muzaffarpur rally drew sharp criticism from the BJP, Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Rahul Gandhi “local goon.”

In a post on X, Bhandari wrote, “Rahul Gandhi speaks like a 'Local Goon". Rahul Gandhi has openly insulted every poor of India, & Bihar who has voted for PM Narendra Modi ji! Rahul Gandhi has mocked voters, and Indian democracy.”

The Congress leader’s strong comments come amid the BJP’s attacks accusing him of having “gone missing” from the political scene.