Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2977684https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-polls-rahul-gandhis-pm-modi-will-dance-remark-fuels-bjp-vs-congress-2977684.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi's ‘PM Modi Will Dance' Remark Fuels BJP Vs Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi can come on stage and dance for votes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 07:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi's ‘PM Modi Will Dance' Remark Fuels BJP Vs CongressImage: ANI

Ahead of polls in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday bashed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi while conducting a public rally. The Leader of the Opposition said that Prime Minister Modi can come on stage and dance for votes.

While addressing a Mahagathbandhan rally in Muzaffarpur along with several opposition leaders, including Mahagathbandhan's CM face Tejashwi Yadav, Gandhi said, “If you tell Modi ji to do drama for votes, he would do. If you tell him that you would vote for him and ask him to come to the stage and dance, he would dance.” 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

BJP Reacts

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks at the Muzaffarpur rally drew sharp criticism from the BJP, Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Rahul Gandhi “local goon.”

In a post on X, Bhandari wrote, “Rahul Gandhi speaks like a 'Local Goon". Rahul Gandhi has openly insulted every poor of India, & Bihar who has voted for PM Narendra Modi ji! Rahul Gandhi has mocked voters, and Indian democracy.”

The Congress leader’s strong comments come amid the BJP’s attacks accusing him of having “gone missing” from the political scene.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

men’s winter coats
Men’s Overcoats That Define Cold-Weather Style
women skirts
Best Skirts on Myntra: Elegant, Trendy & Comfortable Styles for Every Occasion
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Rahul Gandhi's ‘PM Modi Will Dance' Remark Fuels BJP Vs Congress
women coats
Best Trench Coats and Overcoats on Myntra: Timeless Fashion Picks
men’s wallets
Best Leather Wallets for Men – Classic Designs for Daily Use
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Slams NC Government For Rejecting Land, Daily Wagers Bills
Jammu and Kashmir
BJP To Approach ECI Against Alleged MCC Violation By J&K CM Omar Abdullah
Hair Serum
Top Hair Serums on Myntra: Picks for Smooth, Frizz-Free Hair
Israel
Israel Announces 'Renewed Enforcement' Of Ceasefire After Conducting Strikes
Jewellery
Stunning Necklaces That Will Elevate Your Look Instantly