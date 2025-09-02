Bihar Polls: Tejahswi Yadav Takes A Break From Busy Campaign Schedules, Dances With Youth In Patna | WATCH

Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Tejashwi Yadav's video in which he is seen dancing with youngsters on Patna's Marine Drive is creating buzz on social media.

In the video, posted by his sister Rohini Acharya on the social media platform X, Tejashwi Yadav is seen dancing with youngsters late Monday night.

Tejashwi Yadav's Response

Responding to the viral clip, Tejashwi Yadav posted a clarification on his X handle.

His post read, "Amidst heat, rain, and humidity, the 16-day Voter Rights Yatra concluded yesterday. At night, my nephew who came from Singapore said, "Let's go for a drive." "

"On the way, we met some young fellow artists on the road. They were singing songs, making reels. When they insisted, we too tried our hand at it," it added.

"With ease, simplicity, and accessibility, we will march in step with the expectations, aspirations, dreams, and hopes of the youth, rising above caste and religion, resolving to build a new Bihar and bring about a change in power," Yadav further added in his post.

Voter Adhikar Yatra

The Voter Adhikar Yatra started from Bihar's Sasaram on August 17 and culminated in Patna on September 1. As per IANS, it covered around 1,300 km across 23 districts in the state.

The video has triggered both light-hearted reactions and sharp political remarks, highlighting how even casual moments of political leaders quickly turn into election talking points in Bihar.