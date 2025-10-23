Bihar Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Mukesh Sahani As Deputy CM
Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during the Mahagathbandhan's joint press conference on Thursday announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face and Mukesh Sahani deputy CM face for the upcoming Bihar assembly Elections.
