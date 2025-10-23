Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2975342https://zeenews.india.com/india/bihar-polls-tejashwi-yadav-declared-mahagathbandhan-s-cm-face-mukesh-sahani-as-deputy-cm-2975342.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Bihar Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Mukesh Sahani As Deputy CM

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during the Mahagathbandhan's joint press conference on Thursday announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face and Mukesh Sahani deputy CM face for the upcoming Bihar assembly Elections.

|Last Updated: Oct 23, 2025, 12:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Polls: Tejashwi Yadav Declared Mahagathbandhan’s CM Face, Mukesh Sahani As Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks during an event. (PHOTO: ANI)

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during the Mahagathbandhan's joint press conference on Thursday announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the CM face and Mukesh Sahani deputy CM face for the upcoming Bihar assembly Elections.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Russia S-400 deal
India Set To Sign Major Defense And Trade Deals With Russia And US | DNA
Jammu and Kashmir
Congress Skips NC-Led Alliance Meeting Amid RS Seat-Sharing Tensions In J&K
Omar Abdullah
NC Confident Of Party-Led Alliance Victory In RS Polls, Aims To Block BJP
Bihar Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Inside Nitish Kumar’s Crorepati Cabinet – Power, Wealth, Muscle
Gang Rape
Bengaluru Horror: 5 Men Gang Raped West Bengal Woman In Bengaluru; 3 Arrested
Indian Navy
Navy Shows Power In Foreign Waters; INS Trikand Battles Blaze In Daring Ops
Bangladesh
Bangladesh Set To Become Launchpad For Jihad Across South Asia: Report
Ghaziabad fire
Fire Breaks Out In Ghaziabad Residential Building; No Casualties Reported
Mizoram
Dampa Bypolls: Kiren Rijiju Urges Mizoram People To Vote For BJP Candidate
Budgam bypolls
Aga vs Aga vs Aga: Budgam By-Election Turns Into Battle Of Ideologies & Family