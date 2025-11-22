Bihar Polls: What Lessons Did RJD vs AIMIM Battle Have For Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Election Result 2025: As Nitish Kumar took oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time, the spotlight shifted to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the strategic decisions that shaped its disappointing performance. A major point of debate has been the RJD–AIMIM split and what it means for Tejashwi Yadav’s political roadmap. RJD and AIMIM's decision to go their separate ways in Bihar has sparked debate in Bihar’s political circles, especially after the visible shift in Muslim voting patterns during the recent elections.

At the heart of the discussion is whether the absence of an alliance between the Mahagathbandhan and AIMIM led to a fragmentation of Muslim votes. As Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM fielded candidates in several seats, its presence offered voters an alternative rooted in identity politics.

Seats Each Party Won

RJD - 25

Congress - 6

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) - 5

Political scientist Anil Kumar Roy explained that Tejashwi Yadav’s decision not to ally with the AIMIM significantly weakened the Mahagathbandhan’s vote share in several Muslim-dominated constituencies in Bihar. According to the expert, the choice directly contributed to a split in Muslim votes, strengthening AIMIM in select regions while diluting the Mahagathbandhan’s consolidated support base.

Roy argues that AIMIM’s rise in Bihar cannot be viewed merely as an electoral development but also as part of a longer historical quest for political identity among Muslims.

He adds that polarisation, based on religion, played a critical role, and that AIMIM’s mobilisation strategy worked effectively in constituencies where Muslim voters felt the party offered a more assertive voice.

“They felt it was safer to go with AIMIM,” he added, “Where there was no such option, they went with the Mahagathbandhan, and where they found an option, they went with their own party.”

Why Tejashwi Rejected Alliance

Roy elaborated that Tejashwi Yadav’s reluctance to join forces with AIMIM and bring it into the Mahagathbandhan stemmed from concerns over political messaging. Having built his campaign on accusing the other side of communal politics, an alliance with AIMIM would have, in Roy’s analysis, undermined the RJD leader’s credibility in the context of messaging.

“If you join hands with another communal force despite questioning the other side for communalism, then your message gets weakened,” Roy noted.

Impact on Mahagathbandhan’s Vote Share

The result, according to Roy, was a clear division of Muslim votes. In seats where AIMIM fielded strong candidates, the Mahagathbandhan witnessed a decrease in votes.

AIMIM benefited from voters seeking a stronger political identity and direct representation, while the Mahagathbandhan retained Muslim votes majorly in constituencies where AIMIM had no presence.

Would Tejashwi Have Gained More Votes with AIMIM?

On whether the Mahagathbandhan would have performed better had the Mahagathbandhan and AIMIM joined forces, Roy was sure that it could have been a result favourable to the Mahagathbandhan.

“Yes, there is no doubt he would have gotten more votes. They must have cut the seats among themselves somewhere.”

A Larger Warning for Indian Politics

Roy concluded with a broader warning about the direction of Indian politics, calling the deepening mix of communalism and casteism an obstacle to developmental discourse.

He stated that issues of identity are overshadowing discussions on infrastructure, human development, and governance—issues central to Western models of progress but increasingly sidelined in India.

As Bihar’s political landscape continues to evolve, the RJD–AIMIM divide has emerged as a crucial lesson for Tejashwi Yadav. The 2025 results indicate that the absence of an alliance not only fragmented Muslim votes but also reshaped the Mahagathbandhan’s overall support base. While experts believe the coalition could have gained more seats with AIMIM on board, the broader takeaway is clearer: strategic alliances in identity-driven constituencies can make or break electoral outcomes.

For Tejashwi Yadav, the verdict of this RJD vs AIMIM battle will serve as a defining marker for future political positioning.