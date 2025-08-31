The elections in Bihar have always been a high-stakes affair, shaped by the state’s deep-rooted social fabric, complex caste dynamics, and a political battleground that never fails to captivate. This time, however, beyond the usual multi-layered issues, two topics are set to take centre stage: NDA’s support among the Muslim minority, especially after the introduction of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill; and the Opposition's challenge to the Election Commission of India and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.



The Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is the key component of the NDA in Bihar, and it is facing scrutiny from opposition forces, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Mahagathbandhan, ahead of the elections scheduled for November this year. With its credibility under the scanner, the ruling party of Bihar has responded with a mix of damage control and counter-narratives.

The Issue Of Waqf

As per the official information, ‘Waqf’ is the permanent dedication by any individual of any "movable or immovable property" for any purpose that is recognised by the Muslim Law as "pious, religious or charitable."



India has been hustling to regulate and protect properties of Waqf, which have religious, social, and economic significance. As per a release of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 aims to boost transparency, strengthen management, and protect the said assets.



Data on Bihar’s number and area of Waqf properties (as of September 2024)



State Waqf Boards-Total No. of Properties-Total area in Acre

Bihar State (Shia) Waqf Board-1750-29009.52

Bihar State (Sunni) Waqf Board-6866-169344.82



Note-

*Data taken from the official data of the Ministry of Minority Affairs



Speaking on the Waqf issue, JD(U) Spokesperson Naval Sharma called out the Opposition parties and alleged that they are attempting to misinform the Muslim minorities on the new Bill.



“The backward class of Muslims in Bihar is happy with the NDA’s stand,” he asserted, explaining that the concerned religious minority is with the ruling government.



He emphasized that the original intent of the Waqf was to empower poor Muslims and support education for their children. “With the new Waqf law, it will be used to the advantage of poor Muslims—so the socially marginalized Muslim community in Bihar is looking upon the NDA government with hopeful eyes,” Sharma stressed.



Sharma highlighted Nitish Kumar’s achievements relating to the minority and said, “He promoted madrasas, appointed female Muslim community representatives, improved education and registration, provided pensions and land rights, and oversaw beautification projects. This is real development.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Bihar Election 2025: Can Nitish Kumar Overcome RJD's 'Tejashwi' Poll Campaign? JDU Focuses On 3 Key Factors

The Issue Of SIR

Another controversy that would take precedence in this election season would be the SIR controversy in Bihar that involves the ECI's electoral roll revision exercise.



During the process, voters were asked to re-verify their details using documents like the Aadhaar Card. However, this irked the Opposition parties, with Congress at the Centre, and they opened an all-out war against the poll body. They alleged that it was politically motivated in favour of the ruling government and a "threat" to democratic processes. Following this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' and made repeated allegations.



Speaking about the SIR controversy, Sharma strongly criticized opposition claims of electoral fraud and said, “The ECI has repeatedly said to Rahul Gandhi: ‘Bring one living voter from your area whose name’s cut from the list—and they still haven’t produced such a name!’ They are raising imaginary issues in Bihar’s electoral pitch. But Bihar’s public is politically mature.”



Sharma also brought up ECI's demand to Rahul Gandhi to substantiate his claims of fraud.



“If Rahul Gandhi truly believes there was massive fraud in Mahadevapura, as the Supreme Court asked, why won’t he submit a sworn affidavit? The Election Commission asked him to appear with 30 MPs. He said the Commission never calls us—but when they did, why not come? Bringing 30 MPs is nothing; no delegate of even 300 MPs has ever met the Election Commission in the history of the Indian Parliament!”



As the Assembly Elections are fast approaching, Bihar’s political landscape continues to shift with historical loyalties and traditional issues still influencing voter behavior. However, there is a growing demand for accountability and development in the state. The coming polls will not only decide who sits on the throne but could also shift the direction Bihar is heading in the years to come.