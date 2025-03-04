Bihar Polls: Will NDA Promise 'Ladali Behan Yojana' Like Scheme For Women? BJP Leader Says....

Bihar VidhanSabha Chunav 2025: Assembly elections are six months away in Bihar and the political parties have already been visiting the nook and corner of the state to woo the voters. Such is the intensity of the clash that the opposition Rashtriya Jana Dal (RJD) has already announced its key promises which includes Rs 2,500 to women of the state per month under Mai Bahin Maan Yoajan and other pension hike benefits. The 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' is similar to 'Ladali Bahen Yojana' as launched by the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. Since then, the BJP has replicated the scheme in Maharashtra and Delhi, winning both the states. Congress has also copied the scheme and won Karnataka and Jharkhand in alliance with the JMM.

Now, questions are being asked whether the BJP will once again bring the scheme in Bihar as well? Racting to the questions, BJP leader and former MLC Ranbir Nandan said that the decisions about schemes are taken in respective states based on the poll arithmetics. "As far as Mahila Samman Yojana-like schemes are concerned, we will sit together in the coming months and make collective decisions related to women's welfare. We will decide on such schemes and take it to the upcoming polls," said Nandan.

He further said that under CM Nitish Kumar, the Bihar government has taken many decisions to help women become self-reliant. "In Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar knows what are the expectations of the women of the state and the CM has already worked to fulfil their basic needs including the construction of toilets. CM Nitish Kumar gave cycles to girls, and 50% reservation to women in the Panchayat election. There is a double-engine government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also launched many schemes for women which are being implemented in the state," he said.