Bihar primary schools, anganwadis to reopen from THIS date, CM Nitish Kumar announces

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (September 24, 2021) announced that primary schools and anganwadis will reopen from November 15. The decision was taken after a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Corona pandemic restrictions have yielded positive results. After reviewing the situation today, it has been decided to open all Anganwadi centers and schools for small children by November 15, 2021." (Roughly translated from Hindi)

कोरोना महामारी संबंधी प्रतिबंधों के सकारात्मक परिणाम आए हैं। आज स्थिति की समीक्षा कर 15 नवंबर, 2021 तक सभी आंगनवाड़ी केंद्र एवं छोटे बच्चों के विद्यालय को खोलने का निर्णय लिया गया है। (1/3) — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 24, 2021

COVID-19 curbs were imposed in Bihar in April at the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19. However, most of the restrictions in the state have been lifted as the number of infections declines.

In August, schools for higher classes, colleges, shopping malls, places of worship, parks and gardens were allowed to function normally. Though, theatres, swimming pools and cinema halls were asked to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity.