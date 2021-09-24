हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bihar

Bihar primary schools, anganwadis to reopen from THIS date, CM Nitish Kumar announces

Bihar is set to reopen primary schools and anganwadis, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took the decision after taking stock of the COVID-19 situation in the state. 

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday (September 24, 2021) announced that primary schools and anganwadis will reopen from November 15. The decision was taken after a review meeting of the COVID-19 situation in the state. 

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said, "Corona pandemic restrictions have yielded positive results. After reviewing the situation today, it has been decided to open all Anganwadi centers and schools for small children by November 15, 2021." (Roughly translated from Hindi)

COVID-19 curbs were imposed in Bihar in April at the onset of the second wave of the COVID-19. However, most of the restrictions in the state have been lifted as the number of infections declines.

In August, schools for higher classes, colleges, shopping malls, places of worship, parks and gardens were allowed to function normally. Though, theatres, swimming pools and cinema halls were asked to operate at 50 per cent of their capacity.

