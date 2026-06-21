/Bihar raises land registry charges – how much more you will pay now

Patna: Buying land in Bihar has become more expensive after the state government revised the Minimum Value Register (MVR). It led to higher registration charges across urban, rural and peripheral areas. Came into effect from June 19, the new rates have begun to impact property transactions.
Under the revised structure, people registering land will now have to pay higher fees depending on the location of the property. The change applies differently across categories, with urban and peri-urban areas seeing a higher revision compared to rural zones.
According to officials, the revision has been implemented in a structured manner. Urban and peripheral areas have seen charges increased by nearly two times, while rural land registration fees have gone up by around 1.6 times.
In addition, stamp duty has also been increased from 6 per cent to around 7 per cent.
Officials say the adjustment will directly affect the overall valuation of land at the time of registration. As a result, property transactions will now be recorded at higher values under the updated system.
Officials said that the revised valuation system could also affect how property owners access credit. With higher recorded land values, banks may consider offering higher loan amounts against property in some cases, depending on eligibility and documentation.
The administration believes this change could help improve transparency in land records and reduce differences in valuation during registration. It said that the new system is also aimed at reducing irregularities in property transactions and making the process more structured.
At the same time, officials have advised people to ensure that all required documents are in order before visiting registration offices to avoid delays. They also stressed that the process is hassle-free for those with valid ownership papers.
Bringing a uniform change in how land is valued and registered, the revised MVR rates have been implemented across the state.
With the updated system now in place, land buyers and sellers across the state will have to adjust to higher registration costs as part of the new valuation process.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.