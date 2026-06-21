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Bihar raises land registry charges – how much more you will pay now

The state has revised its land valuation system, increasing registration charges across urban, rural and peripheral areas. The new rates have raised stamp duty and overall costs for property buyers and sellers.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 06:37 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 06:37 AM IST
Bihar raises land registry charges – how much more you will pay now
Image Credit: Representative image (Instagram)

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