Bihar: RJD Leader Rajkumar Rai Shot Dead in Patna, Assailants Fired Six Bullets; Probe On

In a chilling reminder of Bihar’s law-and-order challenges, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and land dealer Rajkumar Rai was shot dead late Tuesday night near Rajendra Nagar Terminal in Patna. Eyewitnesses said two unidentified assailants chased him down and opened fire, striking him with six bullets before fleeing towards Kankarbagh Main Road.

The brazen attack sent shockwaves through the area. Police teams and forensic experts rushed to the spot and recovered six bullet casings from the crime scene. CCTV footage from the vicinity is being reviewed, and locals are being questioned as part of the investigation.

According to police, the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Rajkumar Rai, a resident of Raghopur in Vaishali district. Witnesses said Rai attempted to escape when the gunmen ambushed him, but he collapsed after being repeatedly shot at close range. Supporters rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"On 10.09.25, information was received that a person was injured due to a shooting in Lane No. 17 in front of Rajendra Nagar Terminal under Chitragupat Nagar police station and passed away during the course of treatment. The police team, taking swift action, reached the incident site and is reviewing the CCTV footage installed in the surrounding area. The FSL team has also been informed. 06 bullets/shell casings have been recovered from the incident site, and continuous raids are being to arrest the criminals," said Parichay Kumar, City Superintendent of Police, Patna East.

SP Kumar further said, "Accused seen in CCTV footage. There may be other culprits as well. It is being told that this person was politically active and he also used to buy and sell land. So we are investigating every angle. Our entire police team is engaged in investigating this incident."

Police confirmed that Rai, who had links with the RJD, was preparing to contest as an independent candidate from Tejashwi Yadav’s Raghopur constituency in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. He had previously contested from the same seat and also served as district president of the RJD’s Panchayati Raj cell in Vaishali.

East City SP Parichay Kumar said, “Two unidentified men shot Rajkumar Rai near Gali No. 17 opposite Rajendra Nagar Terminal. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment. We have recovered six bullet casings from the site. His driver and other eyewitnesses are being questioned. CCTV footage is under examination, and we are confident the case will be solved soon.”

The incident has triggered fresh concerns over political violence in Bihar as the state gears up for elections in 2025.