Bihar: Robbers Posing As Police Steal Goats Bought Under CM’s Scheme

Bihar: A shocking incident has emerged from Samastipur’s Vidyapati police station area, where four men posing as police personnel stole goats purchased under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Women’s Employment Scheme.

The incident occurred on Friday in Dhaneshwarpur South Panchayat, Ward No. 9, when the victim, Champa Devi and her family were asleep. Suddenly, a four-wheeler pulled up outside their home, and the men inside woke the family.

Claiming they were police officials searching for a liquor mafia suspect, the men forcibly entered the premises. Inside, they took away four goats that Champa Devi had bought using the Rs 10,000 financial assistance she received under the Women’s Employment Scheme.

When she tried to stop them, the accused reportedly brandished a pistol, abused her, and threatened to kill her. “They said they were police and that a liquor mafia had passed that way.

They showed a pistol and told us to move aside. Fearing for our lives, we stepped back. They loaded all four goats into their vehicle and fled,” said Champa Devi.

The same group allegedly targeted another house nearby, stealing three more goats. According to the victims, they too had purchased the goats with government assistance. Before the villagers could understand what was happening, the thieves fled in their vehicle with all seven goats.

Locals have demanded strict police action. However, Vidyapati police said they are awaiting a formal complaint to begin proceedings. “A report of theft has been received, but no application has been filed yet. Action will be taken as soon as we receive it. The gang involved is being investigated,” said Suraj Kumar, Police Officer, Vidyapati Police Station.

The area has witnessed several such goat thefts in the past. Thieves often arrive in four-wheelers not on motorcycles or on foot making quick escapes difficult to track. In an earlier incident a few years ago, villagers even held a DSP hostage after mistaking him for a goat thief.

Under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Women’s Employment Scheme, women are provided Rs 10,000 each to start income-generating activities.

So far, 1.56 lakh women have received the amount. After six months of evaluation, beneficiaries showing positive outcomes become eligible for Rs 2 lakh in additional support to expand their ventures.