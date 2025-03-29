Bihar’s Chief Engineer Sacked After ED Finds Rs 11.64 Crore In Raid

The Bihar government on Friday sacked Tarini Das, the chief engineer of the Building Construction Department, a day after Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials seized unaccounted cash from his house. The ED raided Das’ residence as part of a money laundering probe against senior IAS officer Sanjeev Hans.

A notice from the department confirmed Das' removal and stated that departmental proceedings were being initiated against him. Das was on an extension after retirement.

The ED announced on Friday that it had seized Rs 11.64 crore in cash during fresh searches related to the money laundering case against Hans. The agency conducted raids on Thursday at seven locations in Patna.

The searches targeted multiple officials, including Tarini Das, Mumukshu Chaudhary (joint secretary in Bihar's finance department), and Umesh Kumar Singh (executive engineer in the Urban Development and Housing Department).

The money laundering case against Hans, a 1997-batch IAS officer and former principal secretary of Bihar’s energy department, originates from a Bihar Police vigilance unit case. The ED has accused Hans of "earning illicit money by indulging in corrupt practices" during his tenure in Bihar and while on central deputation between 2018 and 2023.

(With PTI inputs)