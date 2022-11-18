Bihar SCB 2022 admit card RELEASED at biharscb.co.in- Direct link to download here

Bihar: Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) has released hall tickets for the post of Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose). Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at biharscb.co.in. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 276 vacancies, of which, 31 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Manager and 245 for Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. To download the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration No / Roll No and Password i.e. Date of Birth to the link available on the home page. Candidates can download the Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022 on or before 29 November 2022.

Bihar SCB admit card 2022: Steps to download

Visit the official website biharscb.co.in

Go to the Career tab and click on “Click Here to Download Admit Card (Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager).”

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates who have to appear in the online written exam for the above post can download Bihar State Cooperative Bank Manager Admit Card 2022 from the official website - bscb.co.in.