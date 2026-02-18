Bihar shocker: 11,000-volt wire passes inside house; netizens say, ‘disaster waiting to happen’ | Watch

Bihar viral video: A video circulating on X has sparked concerns after showing an 11 kV high-voltage power line reportedly enclosed within the walls of a house in Bihar. The clip shows electric wires running through the structure, while a man recording the video can be heard saying that 11,000-volt wires are passing through the house.

The video has quickly gone viral on social media platforms, raising serious safety concerns among netizens.

In the footage, the power line appears to be dangerously close to the building’s walls and roof. High-voltage lines such as 11 kV carry a large amount of electricity and are typically installed with strict safety clearances from residential areas.

It is unclear from the video when the house was constructed or whether the power line was installed before or after the building was built. However, the visuals have led to widespread criticism online.

WTF In Bihar, an 11 kV high-voltage power line was enclosed inside a wall and a house was built around it. pic.twitter.com/yINWRk237l Aditya (@Warlock_Aditya) February 17, 2026

Social media reactions

Several users reacted with anger and shock over the situation. One user wrote, “This is not just negligence – it’s a criminal-level failure of planning and enforcement. Building a house around an 11 kV line shows zero regard for human life, safety codes, or electrical regulations.”

Another user commented that the matter should be addressed immediately and urged the local government to intervene.

A third user called it “a disaster waiting to happen” and questioned how such construction was allowed.

So far, there has been no official statement from local authorities regarding the viral video.

Risks of high-voltage lines

High-voltage lines can pose serious dangers if proper safety distance is not maintained. Direct contact with such wires can cause severe electric shock, burns, or other serious incidents. Even without direct contact, electricity can arc or jump across small gaps, especially in damp or rainy conditions.

Experts generally advise that residential buildings should never be constructed close to high-voltage lines. Any construction near electrical infrastructure should follow safety regulations and should be approved by the concerned authorities.

The viral video continues to gain widespread attention, with over 1,92,000 views. It has highlighted the importance of strict planning, inspection, and enforcement to prevent potentially life-threatening situations.