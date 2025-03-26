Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Teen, Her Father Before Shooting Himself Dead At Ara Railway Station

Bihar News: A 16-year-old girl and her father were killed after a man shot at them before taking his own life at the Ara Railway Station in Bihar. According to the police, the incident happened on the footbridge, connecting platforms 2 and 3, they said.

The gunman was identified as Aman Kumar, Bhojpur district's Superintendent of Police Raj police said. "He first shot the girl and then her father before shooting himself dead. All three died on the spot," he said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"The motive is yet to be known. However, the love angle can not be ruled out," he added. The SP said an investigation has been started, and forensic experts have collected evidence from the spot.

Speaking on the incident, RPF Senior Commandant Prakash Panda said that the murder weapon has been seized and the investigation in the case is underway.

"... Three people have died. The accused, Aman Kumar, a 24-year-old man, a resident of Bhojpur shot dead Jiya Kumari and her father Anil Sinha. He later shot himself. We are investigating... We will make arrangements for CCTV cameras,” Panda said.

“Although there are around 40 cameras at the railway station, we will get some installed on the foot over the bridge... murder weapon has been seized…," he further stated.

RPF Senior Commandant Prakash Panda says, "... Three people have died. The accused, Aman Kumar, a 24-year-old man, a resident of Bhojpur shot dead Jiya Kumari and her father Anil Sinha. He later shot himself. We are investigating... We will make…"

It was learnt that the girl had come to the station to board a train to Delhi.

