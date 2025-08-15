Bihar SIR: 'After 15 Days, No Claims Or Objections Submitted By Any Political Party,' Says ECI

Despite facing criticism and protest from Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has informed on Friday that so far no claim or objection has been submitted by any political party.

According to the ECI’s daily bulletin on April 15 covering the period from August 1 (3 pm) to August 15 (9 am), political parties had appointed as many as 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents (BLAs).

ECI Bulletin Data

The list includes Rashtriya Janata Dal (47,506), Bharatiya Janata Party (53,338), Janata Dal (United) (36,550) and Indian National Congress (17,549) BLAs among others. Additionally, the daily bulletin also informed that none of the parties, especially the Opposition has submitted any claims and objections.

However, electors submitted 28,370 claims and objections, of which 857 have already been disposed after the mandatory verification period.

Additionally, 1,03,703 applications were received from new electors aged 18 and above, including six submitted through BLAs.

The ECI clarified that under existing rules, claims and objections are handled by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) after a seven-day verification period.

Importantly, no name can be deleted from the draft rolls published on August 1 without a formal “speaking order” following due enquiry and providing the concerned individual an opportunity to be heard.

(with IANS inputs)