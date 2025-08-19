Bihar SIR Update: Poll Body Allows Left Out Voters To Appeal With Aadhaar After SC Nudge

After the Supreme Court’s interim order directing the Election Commission (EC) to allow those excluded from Bihar’s draft voters’ list to file claims using Aadhaar, Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal issued a fresh notification stating that those who left out of the draft voters’ list in Bihar should be allowed to file claims using their Aadhaar cards.

In a recent notification, the Bihar CEO said, “…All such voters, who are not included in the draft list, can get information about their entry in this list along with the reason through their EPIC number."

Gunjiyal further added that this notification is only for the voters who are not included in the draft list published on Aug 1.

"The list related to such voters who are not included in the draft list published on 01.08.2025 has also been displayed at all block offices, panchayat offices, municipal bodies offices and polling stations, through which such voters can get information and information related to their entry along with the reason. Dissatisfied persons can submit their claim with a copy of their Aadhar card,” the Bihar CEO added, Indian Express reported.