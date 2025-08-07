Bihar Takes 'Revenge' From US President; Denies Residency Certificate To Donald Trump

The Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of the electoral roll has opened up a Pandora's box in Bihar with the domicile certificate being issued to living and non-living beings, exposing the loopholes in the system. Notably, the ECI has marked the Domicile or residency certificate as one of the desired documents for voter verification in Bihar. This led to a surge in applications for the domicile certificates. Recently, it came to light that the District administrations in Bihar issued Domicile certificates to a dog (Dog Babu) and a tractor, making it to the national headlines.

Now, amid India's tariff war with the United States, Bihar seems to have taken the tussle to a whole new level. While Trump Towers are inviting investors and buyers in the country, Bihar has reportedly denied a residency certificate to 'Donald Trump'. Yes, you read it right. The US President has failed to secure a residency certificate in Bihar, and the state's domicile certificate saga has got even more hilarious with this new incident.

Reality of SIR in Bihar. US President Donald J. Trump is now a resident of Bihar. Great work @ECISVEEP pic.twitter.com/427HW343wQ — Saradsree Ghosh (@TheSavvySapien) August 6, 2025

In the state's Samastipur district, the authorities received a domicile certificate application in the name of 'Donald John Trump', son of 'Frederick Christ Trump', with the address mentioned as Hasanpur, Ward 13, Bakarpur Post, Mohiuddin Nagar Block, Samastipur. The application was made on July 29, said media reports.

Notably, the applicant furnished a forged Aadhaar card, tampered photo IDs, barcode distortions, altered personal details and a photo of Trump with the application made through the online portal. The scrutiny of the documents led to suspicion, prompting rejection of the application on August 4.

Soon after the incident came to light, an FIR was registered at the Samastipur Cyber Police Station under Sections 318(4) and 336(4) of the BNS (pertaining to forgery and use of forged documents), and Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (related to identity theft and online fraud), said the reports. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

The incident has drawn hilarious reactions from the social media users, with some terming it Bihar's revenge after the US imposed additional tariffs on India, taking the total tax to 51%.