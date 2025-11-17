Advertisement
Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition In Legislative Assembly

Tejashwi Yadav of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has been elected as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) for the Bihar Legislative Assembly. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to the state Governor, Arif Mohammed Khan, ahead of the formation of the new Assembly following the elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2025, 05:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Elected As Leader Of Opposition In Legislative AssemblyLoP Tejashwi Yadav during the Monsoon Session of Bihar Legislative Assembly, in Patna (Image Credit: File Photo/ANI)

JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as the CM of Bihar for the 10th time.

On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav, who yet again emerged victorious from the Raghopur constituency, has been selected as the LoP for the second time following Mahagathbandhan's poor performance in the Bihar Assembly election, in which the alliance secured only 35 seats, with RJD winning 25 of them.

Also Read- Bihar Election 2025: Why Did Rahul Gandhi's Fishing Trip To Begusarai Not Work? Locals Explain

Lalu Yadav Family Feud 

Opposition's decision to elect Tejashwi Yadav as LoP comes amid the family feud within the former Bihar CM Lalu Yadav's family. 

Lalu Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya has made accusations of "humiliating and throwing her out of the house."

"I have no family. You can go and ask this to Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav. They are the ones who threw me out of the family," Rohini Acharya told reporters in her first reaction after being asked about her 'shocking' announcement to quit politics.

Bihar Election Results 2025

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by CM Nitish Kumar, registered a landslide victory in the Bihar polls. The NDA has secured 202 seats out of 243, with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, winning 89 seats.

NDA: BJP: 89 seats, JD(U): 85 seats, LJP (RV): 19 seats, HAM (S): 5 seats, and RLM: 4 seats

While Mahagathbandhan: RJD: 25 seats, INC: 6 seats, CPI(ML)(L): 2 seats, CPI(M): 1 seat. 

IIP won 1 seat and AIMIM won 5 seats.

(with ANI inputs) 

