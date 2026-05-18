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NewsIndiaBihar train fire: Coach of Sasaram–Patna passenger train catches fire at station; Second such incident in India in last 36 hours
BIHAR TRAIN FIRE

Bihar train fire: Coach of Sasaram–Patna passenger train catches fire at station; Second such incident in India in last 36 hours

Bihar train fire: Reportedly, the fire started at around 6 am, and officials believe a short circuit may have caused it. No one was injured in the incident. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 18, 2026, 09:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bihar train fire: Coach of Sasaram–Patna passenger train catches fire at station; Second such incident in India in last 36 hoursImage credit: X/@hari654

Bihar train fire: A passenger coach of the Sasaram–Patna fast passenger train caught fire at Sasaram railway station in Bihar on Monday morning, May 18, causing panic among passengers on the platform. Reportedly, the fire started at around 6 am, and officials believe a short circuit may have caused it. No one was injured in the incident. This is the second train fire reported in India within the last 36 hours, raising fresh safety concerns.

What happened at Sasaram station

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The coach caught fire while it was stationed at the Sasaram railway station, shortly before the train was scheduled to depart. The fire started in one of the passenger coaches at Platform No. 6, and flames quickly spread through the coach, completely gutting it within a short time. Videos that surfaced on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the burning coach as bystanders watched in shock.

RPF Inspector Sanjeev Kumar confirmed the coach was empty at the time the fire started. "This was the Sasaram–Patna Passenger train. A fire broke out in one of its coaches. That coach was empty. The cause of the fire is being investigated," he told news agency ANI.

Also Read | Massive fire breaks out in Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express near MP's Ratlam, passengers safely evacuated

Second train fire in two days

Just a day earlier, on Sunday, fire broke out in the B-1 coach near the SLR end of Train No. 12431, the Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations in Madhya Pradesh. No injuries were reported in that incident either, with all passengers from the affected coach safely evacuated.

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