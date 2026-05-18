Bihar train fire: Coach of Sasaram–Patna passenger train catches fire at station; Second such incident in India in last 36 hours

Bihar train fire: A passenger coach of the Sasaram–Patna fast passenger train caught fire at Sasaram railway station in Bihar on Monday morning, May 18, causing panic among passengers on the platform. Reportedly, the fire started at around 6 am, and officials believe a short circuit may have caused it. No one was injured in the incident. This is the second train fire reported in India within the last 36 hours, raising fresh safety concerns.

Rohtas, Bihar: A fire broke out in the Sasaram-Patna passenger train at around 6AM due to a suspected short circuit Sasaram Junction. pic.twitter.com/HKaLPIIyzM May 18, 2026

What happened at Sasaram station

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The coach caught fire while it was stationed at the Sasaram railway station, shortly before the train was scheduled to depart. The fire started in one of the passenger coaches at Platform No. 6, and flames quickly spread through the coach, completely gutting it within a short time. Videos that surfaced on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the burning coach as bystanders watched in shock.

RPF Inspector Sanjeev Kumar confirmed the coach was empty at the time the fire started. "This was the Sasaram–Patna Passenger train. A fire broke out in one of its coaches. That coach was empty. The cause of the fire is being investigated," he told news agency ANI.

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Second train fire in two days

Just a day earlier, on Sunday, fire broke out in the B-1 coach near the SLR end of Train No. 12431, the Thiruvananthapuram–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot stations in Madhya Pradesh. No injuries were reported in that incident either, with all passengers from the affected coach safely evacuated.