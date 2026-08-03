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Samastipur-Saharsa train erupts in flames at Bihar station; dramatic visuals surface

Fire broke out on the Samastipur-Saharsa Passenger train at Simri Bakhtiyarpur station in Bihar. Passengers escaped safely as three coaches caught fire. Probe underway.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 10:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Samastipur-Saharsa train erupts in flames at Bihar station; dramatic visuals surface
Image Credit: ANI. Fire in passenger train at Simri Bakhtiyarpur railway station.

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