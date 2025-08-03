Bihar: Two Siblings Murdered, Set On Fire In Alleged Revenge Plot In Patna

In a shocking incident from Nagwa village in Bihar's Patna district, two siblings were brutally murdered, struck with bricks, strangled, and later set on fire in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police have arrested Shubham Kumar (alias Sunny Kumar), 19 years old, and Roshan Kumar (19) in connection to the case.

According to police, the crime was linked to an unsuccessful relationship involving one of the accused.

"On the eve of 31st July, bodies of two children were recovered from the Nagwa village under the Janipur police station limits in Patna," police said.

Patna’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey K Sharma said the victims, a brother and sister, were asleep at home when the accused, who was known to the family, entered with a bottle of kerosene, intending to kill them and burn their bodies to destroy the evidence.

The victims were first discovered by their mother, Shobha Devi, a security guard at AIIMS Patna.

Patna police's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikey K Sharma, while addressing a press conference on Saturday (August 2), said, "It was a pre-planned murder. The accused bought kerosene oil in the morning from the nearby shop and hit the boy with a brick and strangled the girl. To hide the evidence, the bodies were set on fire. The accused confessed to committing the crime during questioning. This incident was done in connection with an unsuccessful relationship."



Police have also booked Phulwari MLA Gopal Ravidas and others for allegedly obstructing the investigation into the case.



"Some people, for personal gain, stopped the police from doing the investigation. The SHO was being targeted. In this incident, the road was blocked and the police were stopped from investigating the case. FIR has been filed by the police against local MLA Gopal Ravidas and others," the SSP Sharma said.



The case was registered under sections 103 (1) (murder), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 61 (2) (criminal conspiracy) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

(With ANI Inputs)