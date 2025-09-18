Is Rs 1,000 The Answer? Bihar Govt's New Scheme Aims To Empower Unemployed Youth | Check Eligibility
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a new scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to unemployed graduates for two years.
Trending Photos
The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar announced on Thursday that it will give a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to unemployed graduate youths. The amount will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries for two years.
Focus on Youth Employment And Skill Development
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote in a post on the social media platform X that government jobs and employment to the youth have been a priority since his government took office in November 2005. "You are aware that a target has been set to give government jobs and employment to one crore youth in the coming five years," he wrote. He explained that the state is providing many job opportunities in the government and private sectors.
नवम्बर 2005 में नई सरकार बनने के बाद से ही अधिक से अधिक युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी और रोजगार देना तथा उन्हें सशक्त और सक्षम बनाना हमलोगों की प्राथमिकता रही है। आप अवगत हैं कि अगले पांच साल में एक करोड़ युवाओं को सरकारी नौकरी और रोजगार देने का लक्ष्य निर्धारित किया गया है। आने वाले… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) September 18, 2025
Scheme Aims To Empower Graduates
The Chief Minister also pointed out the initiatives of the government in the area of skill development. "In order to fulfill this set target, youth are given skill development training so that they can get employment/jobs," the post stated. The new monthly stipend is also aimed at complementing the efforts by extending monetary support to unemployed graduates directly, so that they can go for training or other possibilities. The move comes in the run-up to the assembly elections.
ALSO READ | Bengaluru Rains: Yellow Alert Issued As Overnight Downpour Causes Flooding And Traffic Chaos
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv