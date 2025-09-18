Advertisement
BIHAR CHIEF MINISTER

Is Rs 1,000 The Answer? Bihar Govt's New Scheme Aims To Empower Unemployed Youth | Check Eligibility

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a new scheme to provide Rs 1,000 per month to unemployed graduates for two years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 10:41 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Is Rs 1,000 The Answer? Bihar Govt's New Scheme Aims To Empower Unemployed Youth | Check EligibilityBihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PHOTO: ANI)

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar announced on Thursday that it will give a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to unemployed graduate youths. The amount will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries for two years.

Focus on Youth Employment And Skill Development

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wrote in a post on the social media platform X that government jobs and employment to the youth have been a priority since his government took office in November 2005. "You are aware that a target has been set to give government jobs and employment to one crore youth in the coming five years," he wrote. He explained that the state is providing many job opportunities in the government and private sectors.

Scheme Aims To Empower Graduates

The Chief Minister also pointed out the initiatives of the government in the area of skill development. "In order to fulfill this set target, youth are given skill development training so that they can get employment/jobs," the post stated. The new monthly stipend is also aimed at complementing the efforts by extending monetary support to unemployed graduates directly, so that they can go for training or other possibilities. The move comes in the run-up to the assembly elections.

