Bihar: Union Railway Minister To Inaugurate Cantonment Overbridge In Bettiah

Patna: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to visit Bettiah on Sunday for the much-anticipated inauguration of the cantonment overbridge.

The newly constructed railway overbridge, located in the cantonment area of the city, is expected to bring significant relief from traffic congestion for local residents.

For years, the railway gate at this location remained closed, causing severe traffic bottlenecks and leaving commuters stranded for hours.

This improved infrastructure is expected to enhance daily commuting, facilitate better transportation of goods, and reduce long traffic jams.

The city residents will no longer have to endure long traffic jams, ensuring smoother and faster travel.

With this inauguration, Bettiah residents can finally look forward to uninterrupted travel, better road infrastructure, and improved economic activities in the area.

The strategically located Cantonment Overbridge connects three major roads such as Bettiah–Lauriya Road, Bettiah–Narkatiaganj Road and Bettiah–Mainatand Road.

The inauguration event is expected to witness the presence of local leaders including Bettiah MP Sanjay Jaiswal, Bihar’s Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Renu Devi, officials, and residents who have long awaited the completion of this vital infrastructure project.

Former Minister of State for Railways, Manoj Sinha, gave the green signal for the construction of the Railway Overbridge (ROB) on April 22, 2017.

The construction of the Cantonment Overbridge was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 103 crore. However, the company assigned the project failed to meet deadlines and repeatedly extended the timeline, causing frustration among commuters and residents. Due to multiple extensions, the cost of the project was also increased.

Even six years after the foundation stone was laid in 2018, only one section of the overbridge was completed by February 2024. Now, with work on the Bettiah-Narkatiaganj and Bettiah-Mainatand sections also finished, the overbridge is fully operational.

NDA is gearing up for the Assembly election in Bihar and infra projects like this are an achievement of the double-engine government.