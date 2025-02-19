Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Be Replaced Post Polls If NDA Wins? BJP Leader Responds

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Election 2025: Bihar is all set to go for assembly elections in November this year. The contest is going to be tough for the ruling National Democratic Alliance this time as the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is flexing its muscle with key promises like Rs 2,500 for women under Mai-Bahin Maan Yojana, Rs 1,500 pension for senior citizens and widows, 200 units of free electricity and employment. On the other hand, the NDA parties - Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal-United, Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas, and Hindustani Awam Morcha - are already hitting the ground to connect with the voters. The RJD has also been alleging that Nitish Kumar is being controlled by his allies. There are also rumours that the BJP will replace Nitish Kumar and install its own CM if it wins the polls, just like it happened in Maharashtra, where Eknath Shinde was replaced after the polls.

Zee News Digital spoke to Professor Ranbir Nandan, former MLC and senior BJP leader on a range of issues related to Bihar polls. While Professor Nandan brushed aside rumours, he hailed the double-engine government for carrying out development work in the state. During the interview, Professor Ranbir Nandan also hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre for announcing the formation of the Makhana Board and the establishment of a corridor linking Bodhgaya to Vishnupad Temple. The BJP leader said that if one looks at the map of India, Bihar is located at a place where the heart is located in the body. He said that Bihar is the heart of India and if the state is strong, then the country will be stronger. Excerpt:

On NDA's Preparations For Polls

Prof Ranbir Nandan said that the NDA's preparations are going well. "We have organised a conclave in each district of Bihar where our alliance partners like JDU, HAM, and LJP-RV participated actively. We have got an enthusiastic response from the public. The overwhelming support from the people of Bihar is evident.

On Continuation Of Nitish As CM

Prof Nandan said that the NDA government under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is doing exceedingly well in the state when it comes to development work and thus, it will contest the Bihar assembly polls on Nitish Kumar's face. He said that Nitish Kumar will lead the NDA in the elections.

On Maharashtra Like CM Change Plan In Bihar

When asked about whether the BJP will unseat Nitish Kumar from the CM post just like Maharashtra if it gets a majority on its own or with parties like LJP-RV and HAM, the senior BJP leader said that there is no parallel between the two states. "In Maharashtra, we did not contest elections on anyone's face. BJP does what it says. In Bihar, the NDA is going to the polls with Nitish Kumar as CM face. Nitish Kumar will once again become Chief Minister of the state and we are going to contest the election on this line only," said the former MLC.

On Seat-Sharing Dispute Within NDA

The BJP leader said that there is no dispute with regard to seat-sharing. "NDA parties are carrying out public outreach campaigns together and everything including seat-sharing will be completed smoothly," he said.

On Congress' Focus On Dalit Votes

When asked about the Congress party's strategy to focus on Dalit votes, the former MLC said that Congress is nowhere in the race. "Congress is irked that it's not in the contest. The party does vote bank politics based on Casteism, classism, and discrimination right from its very beginning. If you look at the history of Congress, you will see that it established itself in Indian politics using divisions. Since such things are temporary in politics and only nationalism is permanent, the Congress went downhill," said Nandan.

The senior BJP leader said that the Nitish government has been working to uplift the last person in the queue and has ushered in several reforms. "Connectivity plays a crucial role in development. Today, Bihar has better roads, and electricity supply and farmers are getting much-needed help and the crop yield has also increased. We are focussing on agriculture and tourism to boost the per capita income. We are focused on developing and uplifting the poor. We are not focused towards caste-based vote politics. Nitish Kumar is very clear from the beginning that if we do development, we will get votes from across the spectrum of the society," he said, slamming the Congress.

On RJD's Claim Of Rising Crime, Unemployment

Professor Ranbir Nandan said that Tejashwi Yadav's remarks are irrelevant today. "The women of Bihar are progressing. The livelihood groups are thriving. RJD should be the last one to talk about crime and development. If we put one month of crime data of their 15-year rule, they go silent. We don't want to recall the crimes that took place under their regime. Today, whenever voting takes place, women outperform men. This shows there is peace in their family and in the society as well. CM Nitish Kumar gave cycles to girls, and 50% reservation to women in the Panchayat election. The RJD did not achieve even one per cent of the development parameters that are present in Bihar today," said the BJP leader, adding that the NDA will win over 200 seats this time, cleaning the opposition ranks.

On Ladali Bahan Yojana In Bihar

When asked about whether the NDA will bring its popular scheme Ladali Bahan Yojana in Bihar as well because Tejashwi Yadav has already promised Rs 2,500 for women head of families under 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana', the BJP leader said that the decisions about schemes are taken in respective states based on the poll arithmetics. "In Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar knows what are the expectations of the women of the state and the CM has already worked to fulfil their basic needs including the construction of toilets. There is a double-engine government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also launched many schemes for women which are being implemented in the state. As far as Mahila Samman Yojana-like schemes are concerned, we will sit together in the coming months and make collective decisions related to women's welfare. We will decide on such schemes and take it to the upcoming polls," said the former MLC.

On Whether BJP Will Benefit From RSS

Prof Nandan said that the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh is a cultural unit that works to promote nationalism in India. "The RSS does Hindutva-bodh politics. Even Mohan Bhagwat said that. This country is of majority Hindu society. RSS doesn't work on any single agenda. It's concerned about the overall development, unity and integrity of the country. It's focussed on 'Akhand Bharat'. Sangh is working to keep our spirituality in the right direction to keep the country in the right direction. Sangh wants every Indian across the globe to think and work for the betterment of Mother India. Thus, linking Sangh to BJP's electoral gains only is not right," he said.

On Nitish's Health Issue

Reacting to the RJD and Tejashwi Yadav's claim related to the deteriorating health of CM Nitish Kumar and need for a young CM in the state, Nandan said that the CM is absolutely fit and is currently on a tour across the state. He said that Tejashwi Yadav should refrain from making such statements related to Nitish Kumar's health as he calls him a father-like figure. "CM Nitish Kumar is 100% fit and involved in the development work. The RJD and Congress are worried only because Nitish Kumar is doing excellent work even at this age," said Nandan.