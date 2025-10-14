Bihar Vidhansabha Chunav 2025: Full List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies

Bihar Election 2025: The poll bugle for the Bihar assembly election has been sounded by the Election Commission of India. The voting for the 243-member assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The National Democratic Alliance has finalised its seat-sharing with the JDU and the BJP contesting on 101 seats each and the HAM and RLM on six each. Chirag Paswan’s LJP-RV will be contesting on 29.

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan is up against the ruling NDA. The RJD, Congress, VIP and Left parties are leaving no stone unturned to challenge Nitish Kumar’s government.

Making the battle interesting is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, which has annonced to contest all the 243 seats on its own.

Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won five seats last time, has announced to contest dozens of seats this time, thus creating polarisation fear on the Muslim-majority seats.

Below is the party-wise full list of candidates and their constituencies:

Constituency NDA (BJP-JDU-LJPRV-HAM-RLM) Mahagathbandhan (Cong-RJD-Left-VIP) Jan Suraaj Alamnagar Bihariganj Singheshwar (SC) Madhepura Sonbarsha (SC) Saharsa Simri Bakhtiarpur Mahishi Kusheshwar Asthan (SC) Gaura Bauram Benipur Alinagar Darbhanga Rural Darbhanga Hayaghat Bahadurpur Keoti Jale Gaighat Aurai Minapur Bochahan (SC) Sakra (SC) Kurhani Muzaffarpur Kanti Baruraj Paroo Sahebganj Baikunthpur Barauli Gopalganj Kuchaikote Bhore (SC) Hathua Siwan Ziradei Darauli (SC) Raghunathpur Daraunda Barharia Goriakothi Maharajganj Ekma Manjhi Baniapur Taraiya Marhaura Chapra Garkha (SC) Amnour Parsa Sonepur Hajipur Lalganj Vaishali Mahua Raja Pakar (SC) Raghopur Mahnar Patepur (SC) Kalyanpur (SC) Warisnagar Samastipur Ujiarpur Morwa Sarairanjan Mohiuddinnagar Bibhutipur Rosera (SC) Hasanpur Cheria Bariarpur Bachhwara Teghra Matihani Sahebpur Kamal Begusarai Bakhri (SC) Alauli (SC) Khagaria Beldaur Parbatta Tarapur Munger Jamalpur Suryagarha Lakhisarai Sheikhpura Barbigha Asthawan Biharsharif Rajgir (SC) Islampur Hilsa Nalanda Harnaut Mokama Barh Bakhtiarpur Digha Bankipur Kumhrar Patna Sahib Fatuha Danapur Maner Phulwari (SC) Masaurhi (SC) Paliganj Bikram Sandesh Barhara Arrah Agiaon (SC) Tarari Jagdishpur Shahpur Brahampur Buxar Dumraon Rajpur (SC) Valmiki Nagar Ramnagar (SC) Narkatiaganj Bagaha Lauriya Nautan Chanpatia Bettiah Renu Devi Sikta Raxaul Pramod Kumar Sinha Sugauli Narkatia Harsidhi (SC) Govindganj Kesaria Kalyanpur Pipra Shyambabu Prasad Yadav Madhuban Rana Randhir Singh Motihari Pramod Kumar Chiraia Dhaka Pawan Jaiswal Sheohar Riga Baidyanath Prasad Bathnaha (SC) Anil Kumar Ram Parihar Gayatri Devi Sursand Bajpatti Sitamarhi Sunil Kumar Pintu Runnisaidpur Belsand Harlakhi Benipatti Vinod Narayan Jha Khajauli Arun Shankar Prasad Babubarhi Bisfi Madhubani Rajnagar (SC) Jhanjharpur Phulparas Laukaha Nirmali Pipra Supaul Triveniganj (SC) Chhatapur Narpatganj Raniganj (SC) Forbesganj Araria Jokihat Sikti Bahadurganj Thakurganj Kishanganj Kochadhaman Amour Baisi Kasba Banmankhi (SC) Rupauli Dhamdaha Purnia Katihar Kadwa Balrampur Pranpur Manihari (ST) Barari Korha (SC) Bihpur Gopalpur Pirpainti (SC) Kahalgaon Bhagalpur Sultanganj Nathnagar Amarpur Dhoraiya (SC) Banka Katoria (ST) Belhar Ramgarh Mohania (SC) Bhabua Chainpur Chenari (SC) Sasaram Kargahar Dinara Nokha Dehri Karakat Arwal Kurtha Jehanabad Ghosi Makhdumpur (SC) Goh Obra Nabinagar Kutumba (SC) Aurangabad Rafiganj Gurua Sherghati Imamganj (SC) Barachatti (SC) Bodh Gaya (SC) Gaya Town Tikari Belaganj Atri Wazirganj Rajauli (SC) Hisua Nawada Gobindpur Warsaliganj Sikandra (SC) Jamui Jhajha Chakai

There are several independent candidates and rebels in the election fray as well. However, their fate will be decided by the voters as people wait for the election results on November 14.