Bihar Vidhansabha Chunav 2025: Full List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies
Bihar Polls 2025: The National Democratic Alliance has finalised its seat-sharing with the JDU and the BJP contesting on 101 seats each and the HAM and RLM on six each. Chirag Paswan’s LJP-RV will be contesting on 29.
Bihar Election 2025: The poll bugle for the Bihar assembly election has been sounded by the Election Commission of India. The voting for the 243-member assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14.
On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan is up against the ruling NDA. The RJD, Congress, VIP and Left parties are leaving no stone unturned to challenge Nitish Kumar’s government.
Making the battle interesting is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, which has annonced to contest all the 243 seats on its own.
Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won five seats last time, has announced to contest dozens of seats this time, thus creating polarisation fear on the Muslim-majority seats.
Below is the party-wise full list of candidates and their constituencies:
|
Constituency
|
NDA
(BJP-JDU-LJPRV-HAM-RLM)
|
Mahagathbandhan
(Cong-RJD-Left-VIP)
|
Jan Suraaj
|
Alamnagar
|
|
|
|
Bihariganj
|
|
|
|
Singheshwar (SC)
|
|
|
|
Madhepura
|
|
|
|
Sonbarsha (SC)
|
|
|
|
Saharsa
|
|
|
|
Simri Bakhtiarpur
|
|
|
|
Mahishi
|
|
|
|
Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
|
|
|
|
Gaura Bauram
|
|
|
|
Benipur
|
|
|
|
Alinagar
|
|
|
|
Darbhanga Rural
|
|
|
|
Darbhanga
|
|
|
|
Hayaghat
|
|
|
|
Bahadurpur
|
|
|
|
Keoti
|
|
|
|
Jale
|
|
|
|
Gaighat
|
|
|
|
Aurai
|
|
|
|
Minapur
|
|
|
|
Bochahan (SC)
|
|
|
|
Sakra (SC)
|
|
|
|
Kurhani
|
|
|
|
Muzaffarpur
|
|
|
|
Kanti
|
|
|
|
Baruraj
|
|
|
|
Paroo
|
|
|
|
Sahebganj
|
|
|
|
Baikunthpur
|
|
|
|
Barauli
|
|
|
|
Gopalganj
|
|
|
|
Kuchaikote
|
|
|
|
Bhore (SC)
|
|
|
|
Hathua
|
|
|
|
Siwan
|
|
|
|
Ziradei
|
|
|
|
Darauli (SC)
|
|
|
|
Raghunathpur
|
|
|
|
Daraunda
|
|
|
|
Barharia
|
|
|
|
Goriakothi
|
|
|
|
Maharajganj
|
|
|
|
Ekma
|
|
|
|
Manjhi
|
|
|
|
Baniapur
|
|
|
|
Taraiya
|
|
|
|
Marhaura
|
|
|
|
Chapra
|
|
|
|
Garkha (SC)
|
|
|
|
Amnour
|
|
|
|
Parsa
|
|
|
|
Sonepur
|
|
|
|
Hajipur
|
|
|
|
Lalganj
|
|
|
|
Vaishali
|
|
|
|
Mahua
|
|
|
|
Raja Pakar (SC)
|
|
|
|
Raghopur
|
|
|
|
Mahnar
|
|
|
|
Patepur (SC)
|
|
|
|
Kalyanpur (SC)
|
|
|
|
Warisnagar
|
|
|
|
Samastipur
|
|
|
|
Ujiarpur
|
|
|
|
Morwa
|
|
|
|
Sarairanjan
|
|
|
|
Mohiuddinnagar
|
|
|
|
Bibhutipur
|
|
|
|
Rosera (SC)
|
|
|
|
Hasanpur
|
|
|
|
Cheria
|
|
|
|
Bariarpur
|
|
|
|
Bachhwara
|
|
|
|
Teghra
|
|
|
|
Matihani
|
|
|
|
Sahebpur Kamal
|
|
|
|
Begusarai
|
|
|
|
Bakhri (SC)
|
|
|
|
Alauli (SC)
|
|
|
|
Khagaria
|
|
|
|
Beldaur
|
|
|
|
Parbatta
|
|
|
|
Tarapur
|
|
|
|
Munger
|
|
|
|
Jamalpur
|
|
|
|
Suryagarha
|
|
|
|
Lakhisarai
|
|
|
|
Sheikhpura
|
|
|
|
Barbigha
|
|
|
|
Asthawan
|
|
|
|
Biharsharif
|
|
|
|
Rajgir (SC)
|
|
|
|
Islampur
|
|
|
|
Hilsa
|
|
|
|
Nalanda
|
|
|
|
Harnaut
|
|
|
|
Mokama
|
|
|
|
Barh
|
|
|
|
Bakhtiarpur
|
|
|
|
Digha
|
|
|
|
Bankipur
|
|
|
|
Kumhrar
|
|
|
|
Patna Sahib
|
|
|
|
Fatuha
|
|
|
|
Danapur
|
|
|
|
Maner
|
|
|
|
Phulwari (SC)
|
|
|
|
Masaurhi (SC)
|
|
|
|
Paliganj
|
|
|
|
Bikram
|
|
|
|
Sandesh
|
|
|
|
Barhara
|
|
|
|
Arrah
|
|
|
|
Agiaon (SC)
|
|
|
|
Tarari
|
|
|
|
Jagdishpur
|
|
|
|
Shahpur
|
|
|
|
Brahampur
|
|
|
|
Buxar
|
|
|
|
Dumraon
|
|
|
|
Rajpur (SC)
|
|
|
|
Valmiki Nagar
|
|
|
|
Ramnagar (SC)
|
|
|
|
Narkatiaganj
|
|
|
|
Bagaha
|
|
|
|
Lauriya
|
|
|
|
Nautan
|
|
|
|
Chanpatia
|
|
|
|
Bettiah
|
Renu Devi
|
|
|
Sikta
|
|
|
|
Raxaul
|
Pramod Kumar Sinha
|
|
|
Sugauli
|
|
|
|
Narkatia
|
|
|
|
Harsidhi (SC)
|
|
|
|
Govindganj
|
|
|
|
Kesaria
|
|
|
|
Kalyanpur
|
|
|
|
Pipra
|
Shyambabu Prasad Yadav
|
|
|
Madhuban
|
Rana Randhir Singh
|
|
|
Motihari
|
Pramod Kumar
|
|
|
Chiraia
|
|
|
|
Dhaka
|
Pawan Jaiswal
|
|
|
Sheohar
|
|
|
|
Riga
|
Baidyanath Prasad
|
|
|
Bathnaha (SC)
|
Anil Kumar Ram
|
|
|
Parihar
|
Gayatri Devi
|
|
|
Sursand
|
|
|
|
Bajpatti
|
|
|
|
Sitamarhi
|
Sunil Kumar Pintu
|
|
|
Runnisaidpur
|
|
|
|
Belsand
|
|
|
|
Harlakhi
|
|
|
|
Benipatti
|
Vinod Narayan Jha
|
|
|
Khajauli
|
Arun Shankar Prasad
|
|
|
Babubarhi
|
|
|
|
Bisfi
|
|
|
|
Madhubani
|
|
|
|
Rajnagar (SC)
|
|
|
|
Jhanjharpur
|
|
|
|
Phulparas
|
|
|
|
Laukaha
|
|
|
|
Nirmali
|
|
|
|
Pipra
|
|
|
|
Supaul
|
|
|
|
Triveniganj (SC)
|
|
|
|
Chhatapur
|
|
|
|
Narpatganj
|
|
|
|
Raniganj (SC)
|
|
|
|
Forbesganj
|
|
|
|
Araria
|
|
|
|
Jokihat
|
|
|
|
Sikti
|
|
|
|
Bahadurganj
|
|
|
|
Thakurganj
|
|
|
|
Kishanganj
|
|
|
|
Kochadhaman
|
|
|
|
Amour
|
|
|
|
Baisi
|
|
|
|
Kasba
|
|
|
|
Banmankhi (SC)
|
|
|
|
Rupauli
|
|
|
|
Dhamdaha
|
|
|
|
Purnia
|
|
|
|
Katihar
|
|
|
|
Kadwa
|
|
|
|
Balrampur
|
|
|
|
Pranpur
|
|
|
|
Manihari (ST)
|
|
|
|
Barari
|
|
|
|
Korha (SC)
|
|
|
|
Bihpur
|
|
|
|
Gopalpur
|
|
|
|
Pirpainti (SC)
|
|
|
|
Kahalgaon
|
|
|
|
Bhagalpur
|
|
|
|
Sultanganj
|
|
|
|
Nathnagar
|
|
|
|
Amarpur
|
|
|
|
Dhoraiya (SC)
|
|
|
|
Banka
|
|
|
|
Katoria (ST)
|
|
|
|
Belhar
|
|
|
|
Ramgarh
|
|
|
|
Mohania (SC)
|
|
|
|
Bhabua
|
|
|
|
Chainpur
|
|
|
|
Chenari (SC)
|
|
|
|
Sasaram
|
|
|
|
Kargahar
|
|
|
|
Dinara
|
|
|
|
Nokha
|
|
|
|
Dehri
|
|
|
|
Karakat
|
|
|
|
Arwal
|
|
|
|
Kurtha
|
|
|
|
Jehanabad
|
|
|
|
Ghosi
|
|
|
|
Makhdumpur (SC)
|
|
|
|
Goh
|
|
|
|
Obra
|
|
|
|
Nabinagar
|
|
|
|
Kutumba (SC)
|
|
|
|
Aurangabad
|
|
|
|
Rafiganj
|
|
|
|
Gurua
|
|
|
|
Sherghati
|
|
|
|
Imamganj (SC)
|
|
|
|
Barachatti (SC)
|
|
|
|
Bodh Gaya (SC)
|
|
|
|
Gaya Town
|
|
|
|
Tikari
|
|
|
|
Belaganj
|
|
|
|
Atri
|
|
|
|
Wazirganj
|
|
|
|
Rajauli (SC)
|
|
|
|
Hisua
|
|
|
|
Nawada
|
|
|
|
Gobindpur
|
|
|
|
Warsaliganj
|
|
|
|
Sikandra (SC)
|
|
|
|
Jamui
|
|
|
|
Jhajha
|
|
|
|
Chakai
|
|
|
There are several independent candidates and rebels in the election fray as well. However, their fate will be decided by the voters as people wait for the election results on November 14.
