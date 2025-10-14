Advertisement
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Bihar Vidhansabha Chunav 2025: Full List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their Constituencies

Bihar Polls 2025: The National Democratic Alliance has finalised its seat-sharing with the JDU and the BJP contesting on 101 seats each and the HAM and RLM on six each. Chirag Paswan’s LJP-RV will be contesting on 29. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2025, 05:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Vidhansabha Chunav 2025: Full List Of Party-Wise Candidates And Their ConstituenciesImage: File

Bihar Election 2025: The poll bugle for the Bihar assembly election has been sounded by the Election Commission of India. The voting for the 243-member assembly elections will be held in two phases - November 6 and 11 while the counting of votes will take place on November 14. 

The National Democratic Alliance has finalised its seat-sharing with the JDU and the BJP contesting on 101 seats each and the HAM and RLM on six each. Chirag Paswan’s LJP-RV will be contesting on 29. 

On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan is up against the ruling NDA. The RJD, Congress, VIP and Left parties are leaving no stone unturned to challenge Nitish Kumar’s government.

Making the battle interesting is Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj, which has annonced to contest all the 243 seats on its own.

Notably, Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which won five seats last time, has announced to contest dozens of seats this time, thus creating polarisation fear on the Muslim-majority seats.

Below is the party-wise full list of candidates and their constituencies:

Constituency

NDA

(BJP-JDU-LJPRV-HAM-RLM)

Mahagathbandhan

(Cong-RJD-Left-VIP)

Jan Suraaj

Alamnagar

 

 

 

Bihariganj

 

 

 

Singheshwar (SC)

 

 

 

Madhepura

 

 

 

Sonbarsha (SC)

 

 

 

Saharsa

 

 

 

Simri Bakhtiarpur

 

 

 

Mahishi

 

 

 

Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

 

 

 

Gaura Bauram

 

 

 

Benipur

 

 

 

Alinagar

 

 

 

Darbhanga Rural

 

 

 

Darbhanga

 

 

 

Hayaghat

 

 

 

Bahadurpur

 

 

 

Keoti

 

 

 

Jale

 

 

 

Gaighat

 

 

 

Aurai

 

 

 

Minapur

 

 

 

Bochahan (SC)

 

 

 

Sakra (SC)

 

 

 

Kurhani

 

 

 

Muzaffarpur

 

 

 

Kanti

 

 

 

Baruraj

 

 

 

Paroo

 

 

 

Sahebganj

 

 

 

Baikunthpur

 

 

 

Barauli

 

 

 

Gopalganj

 

 

 

Kuchaikote

 

 

 

Bhore (SC)

 

 

 

Hathua

 

 

 

Siwan

 

 

 

Ziradei

 

 

 

Darauli (SC)

 

 

 

Raghunathpur

 

 

 

Daraunda

 

 

 

Barharia

 

 

 

Goriakothi

 

 

 

Maharajganj

 

 

 

Ekma

 

 

 

Manjhi

 

 

 

Baniapur

 

 

 

Taraiya

 

 

 

Marhaura

 

 

 

Chapra

 

 

 

Garkha (SC)

 

 

 

Amnour

 

 

 

Parsa

 

 

 

Sonepur

 

 

 

Hajipur

 

 

 

Lalganj

 

 

 

Vaishali

 

 

 

Mahua

 

 

 

Raja Pakar (SC)

 

 

 

Raghopur

 

 

 

Mahnar

 

 

 

Patepur (SC)

 

 

 

Kalyanpur (SC)

 

 

 

Warisnagar

 

 

 

Samastipur

 

 

 

Ujiarpur

 

 

 

Morwa

 

 

 

Sarairanjan

 

 

 

Mohiuddinnagar

 

 

 

Bibhutipur

 

 

 

Rosera (SC)

 

 

 

Hasanpur

 

 

 

Cheria

 

 

 

Bariarpur

 

 

 

Bachhwara

 

 

 

Teghra

 

 

 

Matihani

 

 

 

Sahebpur Kamal

 

 

 

Begusarai

 

 

 

Bakhri (SC)

 

 

 

Alauli (SC)

 

 

 

Khagaria

 

 

 

Beldaur

 

 

 

Parbatta

 

 

 

Tarapur

 

 

 

Munger

 

 

 

Jamalpur

 

 

 

Suryagarha

 

 

 

Lakhisarai

 

 

 

Sheikhpura

 

 

 

Barbigha

 

 

 

Asthawan

 

 

 

Biharsharif

 

 

 

Rajgir (SC)

 

 

 

Islampur

 

 

 

Hilsa

 

 

 

Nalanda

 

 

 

Harnaut

 

 

 

Mokama

 

 

 

Barh

 

 

 

Bakhtiarpur

 

 

 

Digha

 

 

 

Bankipur

 

 

 

Kumhrar

 

 

 

Patna Sahib

 

 

 

Fatuha

 

 

 

Danapur

 

 

 

Maner

 

 

 

Phulwari (SC)

 

 

 

Masaurhi (SC)

 

 

 

Paliganj

 

 

 

Bikram

 

 

 

Sandesh

 

 

 

Barhara

 

 

 

Arrah

 

 

 

Agiaon (SC)

 

 

 

Tarari

 

 

 

Jagdishpur

 

 

 

Shahpur

 

 

 

Brahampur

 

 

 

Buxar

 

 

 

Dumraon

 

 

 

Rajpur (SC)

 

 

 

Valmiki Nagar

 

 

 

Ramnagar (SC)

 

 

 

Narkatiaganj

 

 

 

Bagaha

 

 

 

Lauriya

 

 

 

Nautan

 

 

 

Chanpatia

 

 

 

Bettiah

Renu Devi

 

 

Sikta

 

 

 

Raxaul

Pramod Kumar Sinha

 

 

Sugauli

 

 

 

Narkatia

 

 

 

Harsidhi (SC)

 

 

 

Govindganj

 

 

 

Kesaria

 

 

 

Kalyanpur

 

 

 

Pipra

Shyambabu Prasad Yadav

 

 

Madhuban

Rana Randhir Singh

 

 

Motihari

Pramod Kumar

 

 

Chiraia

 

 

 

Dhaka

Pawan Jaiswal

 

 

Sheohar

 

 

 

Riga

Baidyanath Prasad

 

 

Bathnaha (SC)

Anil Kumar Ram

 

 

Parihar

Gayatri Devi

 

 

Sursand

 

 

 

Bajpatti

 

 

 

Sitamarhi

Sunil Kumar Pintu

 

 

Runnisaidpur

 

 

 

Belsand

 

 

 

Harlakhi

 

 

 

Benipatti

Vinod Narayan Jha

 

 

Khajauli

Arun Shankar Prasad

 

 

Babubarhi

 

 

 

Bisfi

 

 

 

Madhubani

 

 

 

Rajnagar (SC)

 

 

 

Jhanjharpur

 

 

 

Phulparas

 

 

 

Laukaha

 

 

 

Nirmali

 

 

 

Pipra

 

 

 

Supaul

 

 

 

Triveniganj (SC)

 

 

 

Chhatapur

 

 

 

Narpatganj

 

 

 

Raniganj (SC)

 

 

 

Forbesganj

 

 

 

Araria

 

 

 

Jokihat

 

 

 

Sikti

 

 

 

Bahadurganj

 

 

 

Thakurganj

 

 

 

Kishanganj

 

 

 

Kochadhaman

 

 

 

Amour

 

 

 

Baisi

 

 

 

Kasba

 

 

 

Banmankhi (SC)

 

 

 

Rupauli

 

 

 

Dhamdaha

 

 

 

Purnia

 

 

 

Katihar

 

 

 

Kadwa

 

 

 

Balrampur

 

 

 

Pranpur

 

 

 

Manihari (ST)

 

 

 

Barari

 

 

 

Korha (SC)

 

 

 

Bihpur

 

 

 

Gopalpur

 

 

 

Pirpainti (SC)

 

 

 

Kahalgaon

 

 

 

Bhagalpur

 

 

 

Sultanganj

 

 

 

Nathnagar

 

 

 

Amarpur

 

 

 

Dhoraiya (SC)

 

 

 

Banka

 

 

 

Katoria (ST)

 

 

 

Belhar

 

 

 

Ramgarh

 

 

 

Mohania (SC)

 

 

 

Bhabua

 

 

 

Chainpur

 

 

 

Chenari (SC)

 

 

 

Sasaram

 

 

 

Kargahar

 

 

 

Dinara

 

 

 

Nokha

 

 

 

Dehri

 

 

 

Karakat

 

 

 

Arwal

 

 

 

Kurtha

 

 

 

Jehanabad

 

 

 

Ghosi

 

 

 

Makhdumpur (SC)

 

 

 

Goh

 

 

 

Obra

 

 

 

Nabinagar

 

 

 

Kutumba (SC)

 

 

 

Aurangabad

 

 

 

Rafiganj

 

 

 

Gurua

 

 

 

Sherghati

 

 

 

Imamganj (SC)

 

 

 

Barachatti (SC)

 

 

 

Bodh Gaya (SC)

 

 

 

Gaya Town

 

 

 

Tikari

 

 

 

Belaganj

 

 

 

Atri

 

 

 

Wazirganj

 

 

 

Rajauli (SC)

 

 

 

Hisua

 

 

 

Nawada

 

 

 

Gobindpur

 

 

 

Warsaliganj

 

 

 

Sikandra (SC)

 

 

 

Jamui

 

 

 

Jhajha

 

 

 

Chakai

 

 

 

There are several independent candidates and rebels in the election fray as well. However, their fate will be decided by the voters as people wait for the election results on November 14.

