Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, visited Gahlour village in Gaya, Bihar, today to meet the family of the iconic 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi. In preparation for his visit, the Bihar government constructed a VIP bathroom outside Manjhi's home in just two hours, only for officials to dismantle it immediately after Gandhi's departure.

Manjhi Family's Plight Highlighted

Anshu Kumari, Dashrath Manjhi's granddaughter, revealed that a toilet built by the government in 2015 was demolished to make way for a road, leaving the family without a toilet for the past decade. During Gandhi’s visit, Manjhi's son, Bhagirath Manjhi, raised two key demands: converting their mud house into a permanent structure and securing a Congress ticket for Anshu Kumari to contest the Bodh Gaya Assembly seat in the upcoming elections.

Political Outreach To Dalit Community

Gandhi heard out the family's grievances and promised them that the Congress party would take their pleas seriously. The visit is regarded as a calculated move by Congress to strengthen its rapport with the Dalit community in Bihar. It uses the iconography of Dashrath Manjhi, who famously tunnelled a road through a mountain to bring development to his village.

A luxury toilet was set overnight specially for Rahul Gandhi during his visit to the Manjhi family’s clay house …



Rahul Gandhi considers the Dalit as UNTOUCHABLE??#Bihar #Gaya #DashrathManjhi #BiharElections #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/8vPrZIR37w — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) June 6, 2025

The swift construction and removal of the VIP bathroom has sparked discussions about the state's priorities, with critics questioning the lack of permanent facilities for Manjhi's family despite their historical significance.