'Sickening reality': Shocking clip of man fondling and licking women's photos sparks nationwide outrage | VIDEO

A disturbing video clip said to have been captured in Bihar, India, has caused a flurry of condemnation among users on social media sites,, with the focus of the conversation revolving around the issue of safety and the treatment of women in public spaces. In the video clip, a middle-aged man is seen indulging in obscene sexual acts towards women whose pictures had been displayed on the back of the mobile DJ truck. He did all of this without fear of a group of spectators watching his indecent acts.

Most troubling of all are the children, who appeared alongside the man, some of whom were young boys and girls.

Women are not safe even on the posters in India (Bihar here).



He is licking posters of those girls and you can see little girls there.



These are potential rapists who r*pe little girls first chance they get. pic.twitter.com/7xmf8FB8uv — Jaswinder kaur (@TheReal_Jassi) May 21, 2026

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Video of a man licking women's photos causes an internet uproar

In the video clip, which went viral on X, the man believed to be aged somewhere between 50 and 60 years old moves from one woman's photo to another on the DJ truck. The video became extremely popular after it was featured in social media blogs, with social media users describing it as a concerning behavioural problem that requires immediate attention.

Posting the video clip, a user posted, "Women are not safe even on posters. He is licking posters of those girls, and you can see little girls there. These are potential rapists who assault minors the first chance they get." Within no time, the comment got many likes from the public who believed that this kind of outrageous behaviour cannot simply be written off as a harmless joke.

'Sickening reality': Netizens raise concerns over child social conditioning

With the circulation of the video clip, several concerned netizens raised their voices and expressed their disgust and outrage over the social conditioning of children witnessing the incident. A majority of viewers pointed out that such an outrageous act carried out under the watchful eyes of the impressionable youngsters could have dangerous implications for future generations of the community.

"The reality of these actions is absolutely sickening. No one should have to witness this, especially innocent children who are watching and being actively impacted by it," commented one viewer.

Another contributor commented, "Absolutely vile. The sick people who do things like this to girls right in front of children should be jailed before they start physically harassing girls on the streets."

Demand for structural measures against public defiance

Amid all the public backlash against the indecency being spread in the region, netizens can be seen actively tagging the police in their region to trace the location of the DJ vehicle and pinpoint the identity of the accused person. It becomes evident that this act of performing something like that on a busy road speaks of a much larger problem associated with the treatment of women in the public places of any region.

Editorial note: The report presented here is solely prepared after analysing all the user-generated content and popularly discussed footage posted on various social networking platforms. No formal declaration from the concerned principal authorities has been made so far with respect to this incident and its place of occurrence.

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