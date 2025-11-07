Bihar Voters Break Records: Did Special Roll Revision Trigger Historic Turnout Surge?

Bihar Election 2025: Bihar’s electoral spectacle took its first major turn on Thursday as voters in 121 of the state’s 243 assembly constituencies cast their ballots in the opening phase of the elections. The Election Commission of India (ECI) released turnout figures, reporting a combined voter turnout of 64.69 per cent across these constituencies.

This figure marks a jump from previous elections. Compared with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls, turnout in these areas rose by 9.3 and 8.8 percentage points, respectively.

It also sets a record in the state, being the highest turnout observed in any state or national election in Bihar since 2010, the earliest year for which constituency-level turnout data is fully comparable.

However, analysts caution that these numbers should be interpreted carefully. The state recently underwent a special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, which altered the voter list. Bihar’s electoral roll saw a net deletion of 3.07 million electors compared to the 2024 Lok Sabha rolls, an overall 4 per cent reduction. In the 121 constituencies that voted on Thursday, the deletions amounted to 1.53 million voters, a reduction of 3.9 per cent.

But the SIR did not seem to curb voter engagement. According to the ECI, the total number of registered electors for these constituencies stood at 37.51 million, slightly higher than the 37.37 million in the final SIR roll. By the end of Thursday, approximately 24.3 million voters had cast their ballots, surpassing the 21.55 million who voted in these constituencies during the 2024 general elections.

The numbers suggest that the SIR exercise did not reduce the actual pool of active voters on the ground. A closer look at historical trends reinforces this point. Between the 2010 and 2015 assembly elections, the 121 constituencies witnessed a 21.7 per cent rise in registered electors and a 30.5 per cent increase in voters. Between 2015 and 2020, both electors and voters grew at roughly similar rates, which are 9.2 per cent and 9.5 per cent, respectively.

In 2025, voter turnout increased by 17.1 per cent, falling between these earlier growth rates, while the number of electors rose by just 1.1 per cent. This indicates that voter participation expanded at a pace comparable to past elections, even though the growth in registered electors had slowed.

Political observers argue that most deletions during the SIR involved voters who had either migrated or were registered at multiple locations, people who historically did not participate in elections.

While the ECI does not release data showing which individuals voted, the numbers suggest that the special electoral revision did not eliminate engaged voters.

Bihar’s historically low voter turnout among major states means that many names removed during the SIR were likely inactive on the ground anyway.

Bihar Phase 1 Voting

Thursday’s phase demonstrates that voter enthusiasm remains robust in the state, even amid significant administrative changes to the electoral rolls. The real test will come in the second phase of polling, where turnout patterns could determine the trajectory of the state’s high-stakes assembly elections.