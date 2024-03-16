NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Bihar Voting Dates, Lok Sabha Election Schedule: Polling To Be Held In 7 Phases

Read on further to find out the dates of Lok Sabha Polls in different districts of Bihar

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bihar Voting Dates, Lok Sabha Election Schedule: Polling To Be Held In 7 Phases File Photo

New Delhi: Today, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 3 PM, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The autonomous body announces the timetable in a live televised conference.

In the previous Lok Sabha election, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 39 out of 40 seats, significantly contributing to its crossing the majority mark. This Time the BJP-led NDA gears up for the upcoming election. The election will be held in 7 phases.

Read on further to find out the dates of Lok Sabha Polls in different districts of Bihar:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In Patna:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In Gaya:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In Muzaffarpur:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In Bhagalpur:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In Nalanda:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In Buxar:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In Motihari:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Polls 2024 In Bettiah:

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

For the unversed, in the previous Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10. The polling occurred in seven phases across the country, starting from April 11. The votes were counted on May 23.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!