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  • /Bihar witnesses third harassment case in a week; girl harassed at tourist spot, police launch probe

Bihar witnesses third harassment case in a week; girl harassed at tourist spot, police launch probe

An objectionable video allegedly showing a girl being harassed at Bihar’s Mandar Hill has surfaced online, prompting police to register an FIR and investigate the identities of those involved.

Published: Sep 25, 2026, 11:44 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
Bihar witnesses third harassment case in a week; girl harassed at tourist spot, police launch probe
Image Credit: IANS

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Bihar witnesses third harassment case in a week; girl harassed at tourist spot, police launch probe
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