/Bihar witnesses third harassment case in a week; girl harassed at tourist spot, police launch probe

Following similar incidents reported in Bihar’s Jamui and Samastipur districts, an objectionable video allegedly showing a girl being harassed and molested at the historic Mandar Hill in Banka district has surfaced on social media, prompting police to initiate an investigation.
The video has reportedly been circulating on social media platforms for the past two days.
Taking cognisance of the matter, Bounsi police registered an FIR against six to seven unidentified youths and launched legal proceedings.
According to police, the video was received by the social media cell through WhatsApp.
Acting on the directions of senior officials, Bounsi Station House Officer Pankaj Kumar Jha visited Mandar Hill along with a police team and conducted a verification of the location.
According to police their preliminary investigation revealed that the video was recorded at Mandar Hill.
However, officials believe that the footage is not recent and suspect that the incident may have occurred in April this year.
The video purportedly shows a group of six to seven unidentified youths allegedly engaging in inappropriate behaviour with a girl.
Police have so far been unable to ascertain the identities of those seen in the footage.
Investigators are questioning local residents, including villagers and shopkeepers in the area, in an effort to identify the individuals involved and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
An FIR was registered at Bounsi police station based on a written complaint filed by SHO Pankaj Kumar Jha.
The unidentified accused have been booked under Sections 74, 75, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act.
Police have secured the video as evidence and are investigating its origin, the identities of those involved, and the circumstances under which it was recorded and circulated.
Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
Police have also appealed to the public not to circulate the video or any material that could reveal the identity of the girl.
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