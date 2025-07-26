Bihar Woman Falls Unconscious During Home Guard Test, Claims 'She Was Raped By Multiple People'

New Delhi: A 26-year-old woman took part in a Home Guard recruitment drive in Bihar's Gaya district. She allegedly got gang-raped in a moving ambulance while being taken to a hospital after she collapsed during a physical test.

The alleged assault happened on July 24, during the ongoing Home Guard recruitment exercise at the Bihar Military Police grounds in Bodh Gaya, as reported by NDTV. Police say the woman fainted while doing a physical endurance test, which is a standard part of the recruitment process.

Event organisers got her immediately taken to a hospital in an ambulance that was stationed at the site. The woman claims she was raped by multiple people inside the ambulance while she was unconscious. Following her statement, an FIR was registered at the Bodh Gaya police station. An SIT and a forensic team were sent to investigate.

Within hours of the FIR, the SIT arrested two suspects, Vinay Kumar, the ambulance driver, and Ajit Kumar, the technician on board. The two men are in police custody and are being questioned. Officials confirmed that CCTV footage from the area confirmed the vehicle's route and timeline.

According to the police complaint, the woman said she lost consciousness during the physical test and was only partly aware of what happened during the transport. She later told police and hospital authorities that three to four men in the ambulance raped her, reports added.

The incident got a response from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan. Paswan criticised the law-and-order situation in Bihar and questioned how the state police are functioning.

"The administration is completely submissive to the criminals. Incidents of murder, robbery, kidnapping, and rape are continuously taking place in Bihar. It seems the administration has failed to stop them. The pain of the victims' families must be acknowledged."

Paswan also accused the government of either trying to cover up the situation or being unable to handle it. “There is a need for the government to wake up in time,” he added